Carl Weathers, who starred in Rocky films as Apollo Creed, dies age 76

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, alongside Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

© Jason LaVeris Carl Weathers and Sylvester Stallone attend the premiere of "Creed" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Carl also appeared in Predator, Happy Gilmore, Action Jackson, Toy Story 4 as the voice of Combat Carl and most recently The Mandalorian with Pedro Pascal.

In the Disney+ Star Wars Carl starred as Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, a close ally of Pedro Pascal’s Mando. He was nominated for his first Emmy for the role, and he also directed two episodes in season two and three.

In the Rocky franchise, he appeared in the first four films as the heavyweight champion of the world Apollo Creed, the main antagonist to the titular Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone). He was killed off in Rocky IV (1985) during a fight with Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) but his story continued with the 2015 sports film Creed, which starred Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed, Apollo's son, who is trained by Rocky. He welcomed two sons with his ex-wife Mary Ann.