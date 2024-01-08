Jennifer Aniston makes epic appearance as she brings back iconic Rachel haircut at Golden Globes

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer Aniston, celebrated for her role as Rachel Green in the beloved series Friends, made a striking appearance, reimagining the famous 'The Rachel' haircut.

The layered bob, first introduced in 1994, resurfaced with a modern twist, perfectly complementing her glamorous arrival on the red carpet.

The 54-year-old actress exuded elegance in a stunning black strapless gown that gracefully showcased her toned figure.

The gown, seductively revealing a hint of cleavage and accentuating her slender waist, flowed into a sequined skirt that embraced her hips. Jennifer's ensemble was beautifully enhanced with shimmering jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Despite her fondness for the trend-setting haircut, Jennifer has previously expressed ambivalence about 'The Rachel' style. "I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen," she confessed in an interview with Allure magazine.

Jennifer attended the event in support of The Morning Show, which was nominated for two awards.

While she has garnered five Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, including a win in 2003 for "Friends," she did not receive a nomination in 2024 for her portrayal of Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ series.

Renowned for her impeccable fashion choices, Jennifer has consistently been a highlight on the red carpet.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green - a 90s icon

In 2020, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for The Morning Show," sharing the category with her co-star Reese Witherspoon.

For that event, she chose an elegant strapless black Dior Haute Couture ball gown, complemented by a 1950s Cartier necklace from Fred Leighton and other vintage jewelry pieces.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Jennifer bought back the Rachel haircut

More recently, in March 2023, Jennifer drew attention not only for her fashion but also for playfully critiquing her co-star Adam Sandler's casual attire.

At the Los Angeles premiere of their film "Murder Mystery 2," she dazzled in a hand-beaded Atelier Versace Couture mini dress, while Sandler, then 57, opted for a more relaxed look with a sweatshirt, khakis, and sneakers.

