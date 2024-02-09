One Day viewers saying same thing about Netflix adaptation starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall

Netflix's adaptation of David Nicholls' heartrending novel, One Day, finally arrived on Thursday – and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

For those who don't know, the story follows the lives of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who cross paths for the first time on the night of their uni graduation in 1988. What follows is twenty years of joy, heartbreak, and many missed moments.

The series, which stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as the romantic leads, has gone down a storm with viewers, with many binge-watching all 14 episodes in one sitting.

Don't worry, no spoilers ahead!

One person penned: "I finished one day and it was just perfect - funny and warm whilst also punch-you-in-the-gut heartbreaking, I absolutely loved it and will need at least 10 days compassionate leave from work whilst I mourn finishing it," while another added: "Anyone else binge watched #OneDay in One Day? And for those wondering whether the film needed to be remade as a limited series, worry not. This story had room to breathe making it even more heartbreaking. Congrats to @ambikamod and Leo Woodall."

© Netflix Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star in the series

Many viewers also praised the on-screen chemistry between Ambika and Leo. "I'm only halfway through episode 1 of #OneDayNetflix but Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod have insane chemistry," wrote one fan, while another agreed, adding: "Between Leo Woodall’s charm & @ambikamod's wit #OneDay had me hooked from the beginning. A hell of a rollercoaster with some truly phenomenal performances from both leads."

Fans of the book also praised the series for staying loyal to the source material, with one person writing: "This is one of my all time favourites. I read the book about 20 years ago, and I thought the original film was good but hats off to @NetflixUK this series is brilliant," while another added: "Okay watched 5 episodes and oh my god it is soo good, so far it's so faithful to the book."

© Netflix Fans praised Netflix's adaptation

Ambika poke about the show's "intention" of staying "incredibly faithful" to the book during a recent press event ahead of the premiere.

"Wherever I was lost or having a scene that I wasn't about or didn't know how to tackle, I'd always go back to the book," she told HELLO! and other press. "Nicole (Taylor, executive producer and writer) and the team of writers have done such a great job of lifting it from the page and taking all those internal monologues and context and making it into this three-dimensional world and it just feels so real and nostalgic."

© Netflix Viewers praised the chemistry between Ambika and Leo

One Day is available to stream on Netflix.