Death in Paradise series 13 finale spoiler photos tease tense Neville and Florence moment

A first look at the Death in Paradise series 13 finale has teased a tense moment between DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert).

Last week's episode ended on a huge cliffhanger that left Neville's future on the island up in the air as he announced his plans to go travelling.

After solving one last crime with Florence, Neville headed to the airport and bid his former flame a final farewell. Speaking to her via a video call, he said: "Well that is me, I better go catch my flight. I guess this is goodbye – again."

He then climbed the stairs to board the plane before turning around and taking one last look at the island. In the next shot, a plane was seen taking off into the sky. But was Neville on it?

© BBC DI Neville Parker prepared to board a plane and go travelling in the penultimate episode

First-look photos at the finale would suggest not.

In one of the new snaps, Florence and Neville are both wearing serious expressions on their faces while deep in conversation on the beach. In another snap, the pair are seen embracing.

© BBC DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert embrace on the beach in the finale

Meanwhile, Neville and the Honoré Police have another investigation to work on, with further images showing the DI inspecting a crime scene.

So, what can we expect from the finale?

According to the synopsis, the team face their "most confounding puzzle" when a passenger boards a flight to Dominica but seemingly vanishes mid-air, only to be found back on Saint Marie soil having been shot dead. As the pilot and flight attendant deny ever seeing the victim on the plane, Neville and the team's suspicions are raised.

© BBC Neville and the team investigate a new case

"Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie – it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair," the synopsis continues. "Neville starts to question whether he's losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth. Meanwhile, an old face has returned, and Neville has a huge decision to make."

While it seems as though Neville is still on the island in episode eight, is he still planning on going travelling? And does this mean Ralf Little is stepping down as the show's lead?

© BBC The team investigate their "most confounding puzzle" in the finale

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! back in January, Ralf remained coy when asked about his plans to return to the series. "It's the same answer as it has been every year since I started doing this," he began. "These things don't get sorted out until the in-between times, as with every year, it sounds like a cagey answer but that's the way it is."

The actor then quipped that if there's news of a series 15 contract then to "send it his way". He also insisted that there's currently no news on the drama's future beyond season 14, but the actor is seemingly open to discussion.

Death in Paradise series 13 concludes on Sunday 24 March at 9pm.