Death In Paradise spoiler photos tease Neville's departure from Saint Marie – see first look

Death in Paradise has teased DI Neville Parker's (Ralf Little) departure from Saint Marie in spoiler photos for episode seven, which airs on BBC One on Sunday.

A first look at the upcoming instalment gives a glimpse at what looks like Neville's leaving party. In one photo, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) holds up colourful bunting with Neville's name printed on it, while another snap shows Neville holding up a blue balloon.

WATCH: Are you enjoying series 13?

In episode six, Neville announced his plans to leave Saint Marie, telling Naomi of his desire to go travelling in the hopes of finally finding love. "This is a small island, it's full of ghosts for me," he said. "Florence, Rebecca. What are the chances of me finding love again here? So if I do want to find the one, and I really do, I'm going to put myself out there, literally."

© BBC First look images hint at Neville's departure

The spoiler photos also show returning character Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), who made a comeback at the end of last week's episode after being released from witness protection.

Before the credits rolled, Commissioner Selwyn (Don Warrington) received a phone call while making his way out of the police station. "So it's true? You can come out of witness protection?" he said, before the camera panned to Florence, who was driving along a sunny coastal road.

A teaser clip hinted that Florence might still have feelings for Neville. "I missed him, more than I thought I would," she said.

© BBC Is Neville really leaving Saint Marie?

Fans of the show are hoping that Florence's arrival will change Neville's plans to leave Saint Marie. Taking to X, one person wrote: "So glad Florence is coming back! Hopefully she can stop Neville from leaving," while another added: "Neville is thinking of going, Florence is returning? NEVILLE please change your mind."

Florence wasn't the only returning character in last week's episode. Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) also arrived on the island as Honoré Police's latest recruit following the departure of Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), who left for Jamaica.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Joséphine Jobert returns as Florence

So, what can fans expect from Sunday's instalment?

The synopsis reads: "The team find themselves split between Saint Marie and the gorgeous island of Saint Auguste, attempting to investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist. On the surface, it looks like a clear-cut accident. But when the team uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realise nothing is quite what it seems in this case.

"Meanwhile, DI Neville Parker prepares to make a huge next step in his life, and a familiar face returns."

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Danny John-Jules reprised his role as Dwayne in last week's episode

Death in Paradise continues on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.