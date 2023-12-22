Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals Neville helped 'back on his feet’ in Christmas special

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little joined Lorraine to chat about the upcoming Christmas special - and it sounds like poor DI Neville Parker has his work cut out for him after his mum pays a visit to the island!

Opening up about the upcoming episode, which airs on Boxing Day, he explained: “She's quite a character actually, Neville's mum. She arrives on the island and really stirs everything up.

“I think we might be forgiven for thinking that she's going to be quite protective because of the way Neville is. This is the exact opposite. She's fun, vivacious, lives life to the full and really tries to encourage him to do the same. She does take the island by storm and I don’t want to say she causes problems for Neville. She doesn't cause problems for him.

Ralf Little in Death in Paradise Xmas special

“She stirs things up and makes his business her business. She makes his business, her business, and tries to get him back on his feet. She's extremely embarrassing to him. Not to anyone else. Everyone else thinks she's great, but I do spend a lot of time in this Christmas Special rolling my eyes.”

Neville’s mum arriving to help him "get back on his feet" follows the gripping season 12 finale, which saw the detective wrongfully arrested for murder, with it eventually being revealed that his girlfriend was attempting to frame him in an act of revenge.

© Denis Guyenon Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey and Doon Mackichan as Melanie Parker in Death in Paradise

So what can we expect from the new episode? BBC has given some hints, with the synopsis reading: “When entrepreneur and family man, Gerry Stableforth, is found dead in a ravine, his family – wife, Bella, children Benjamin, Mariana, and niece Riley - are left in shock.

© BBC Doon Mackichan and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise Christmas special

“As DI Neville Parker, DS Naomi Thomas, Officer Marlon Pryce and Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis set to work on cracking this mysterious death, things take a turn as the family’s visiting digital marketing guru, Debbie Clumson, suddenly disappears. Once news of Debbie’s disappearance reaches home, her hapless partner, Dave, is determined to find out what happened to her.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Don Warrington as Commisioner Selwyn Patterson in Death In Paradise Christmas Special

“Meanwhile, Neville’s larger-than-life mum, Melanie, arrives on the island to spend Christmas with her son in the sun. Quickly striking up a fabulous friendship with Catherine Bordey, the pair take the Saint Marie dating scene by storm. But not before Melanie attempts to impart some words of wisdom upon her love-scarred son, who is battling the notion that some people just aren’t meant to find love, with him being one of them.”