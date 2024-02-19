One Day's Leo Woodall teams up with Euphoria star for gripping new thriller series – details

Leo Woodall is on a roll! Following his standout performances in The White Lotus and One Day, the actor has landed another major project. Signed on to star in Apple TV+'s thriller series, Prime Target, the 27-year-old will be working closely with Euphoria and Black Adam alum, Quintessa Swindell.

© Getty Images Leo Woodall will portray maths student Edward Brooks in the new Apple TV+ series, Prime Target

Boasting an impressive cast, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell will also feature in the series.

Created by Sherlock and Vienna Blood writer, Steve Thompson, Prime Target willl be comprised of eight one-hour episodes, all directed by Endeavour and Top Boys' Brady Hood. Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott's namesake company, Scott Free Productions, is also signed on as a producing partner.

© Getty The actor will be joined by Euphoria and Black Adam alum, Quintessa Swindell

While a release date is yet to be revealed, Apple has shared an official synopsis. It reads: "Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

"Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it's even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who's been tasked with watching and reporting on the mathematician's behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."

Man of the moment, Leo, is yet to comment on his new role. However, the A-lister has been incredibly busy promoting his new Netflix show, One Day.

Starring alongside Ambika Mod, the 14-episode series is based on David Nicholl's popular romantic drama novel. It follows Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew – two perfect strangers who meet on graduation night at university.

As the years roll by, One Day follows their friendship and subsequent love story, as they begin to realise the depth of their feelings for one other.

"I was instantly drawn to how fun [Dexter] is at the beginning, but also how things go very wrong for him in his personal life, his family, and how there's an ambitious part of him," Leo told Harper's Bazaar this month.

© Netflix Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew in One Day

"It's only people like Emma who could cut through his [expletive]. I found that very interesting, and I wanted to explore what it would be like for him as a confident young, privileged golden boy who's actually deeply vulnerable."

Revealing how he and Ambika got into character, Leo added: "I remember we both, and so did production, felt like there was a chemistry between our Emma and Dexter. When we both got the roles, I think we bonded very early. We met up before we started preproduction and just kind of shot the shit, and we were friends very early, so that helped."