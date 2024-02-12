NCIS season 21: cast of 2024, when to watch and why none of the original stars are returning

NCIS is set to return this month, and while we can't wait for more crime-solving drama, season 21 feels bittersweet. Following the passing of David McCallum – aka Donald "Ducky" Mallard – the latest instalment will mark the first series without any of the original five cast members. Talk about the end of an era!

There's still plenty to look forward to, however, with Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law on the case. And, in honor of their late co-star, CBS has already revealed a glimpse of David McCallum's tribute episode, which – in the words of executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North – includes a "touching and special moment you won't want to miss."

Ready to catch up with the team? Here's what you need to know about series 21…

When can I watch the new series?

The wait is almost over! NCIS officially returns on Monday, February 12 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on CBS. The first episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+ shortly after.

Who stars in series 21 of NCIS?

While this season will mark the first without TV legend David McCallum, main cast members Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole and Brian Dietzen will all be returning.

Prior to David's death in September, original cast members Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and Sasha Alexander had all decided to step away from the flagship show, with no plans to return. Get the scoop on their departures.

However, it has been confirmed that leading man, Mark Harmon, will reprise his role as Gibbs in a new spin-off, titled NCIS: Origins, which is slated to air at some point in the 2024-25 broadcast season.

What will the plot be about?

As fans will remember, season 20 ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, so the latest instalment has a lot to answer for.

Need a quick refresher? In the big finale, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) went undercover in prison on a mission to get information out of incarcerated Yuri Valkov about the Russian spy plot and impending terrorist attack.

© Getty In the season 20 finale Special Agent Nick Torres threatened to shoot a mystery man from his past

While in jail, Torres recognized a mystery character from his past – an older man seen visiting an 18-year-old inmate. After completing the mission, Torres headed to the man's house and pulled a gun on him, saying he wanted to watch him die.

The episode ended suddenly with viewers left in the dark over whether Torres actually killed the man. But judging from the new preview – which you can watch below – things aren't looking good for the guy.

Of course, the cast and crew of NCIS are keeping stum about major plotlines, but for the time being, CBS has released an official synopsis for the premiere episode. It reads: "The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child."

As for episode two, this will be the aforementioned tribute to David McCallum. Slated to air on February 19, it'll follow the team as they learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on their precious memories of him.

© CBS Photo Archive Episode two will pay tribute to David McCallum, aka Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard

"And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team," executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North told TV Line.