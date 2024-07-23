Law and Order confirms major cast news ahead of season 24

Law and Order has signed a TV legend! Maura Tierney, known and loved for portraying Abby Lockhart in ER and Helen Solloway in The Affair, has signed on for season 24. Joining the cast as a series regular, the actress is set to play a new lieutenant in the long-running drama. Further details about her character are being kept under wraps.

© Getty Maura Tierney will appear as a new lieutenant

Airing on October 3, 2024, Law and Order will look a little different this fall. While fans will be formally introduced to Maura's character, the absence of Camryn Manheim – aka Lieutenant Kate Dixon – will no doubt be felt.

After starring on the show for three years, Camryn announced her departure in May. "I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack," she told fans on Instagram.

© Getty Camryn Manheim will not return as Lieutenant Kate Dixon

"I'm so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters. Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Connie Shi, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn and Sam Waterston. Not to mention the stellar guest stars that came in and out of the studio doors.

"I loved showing up for work each and every day, loved keeping the boys in line at Precinct 27 and most importantly, loved spending time with the most hard working, professional and kindhearted crew. They are truly New York's finest. Something wonderful awaits me around the corner, and I can't wait to see what it is. Until then… Go Knicks!"

Earlier in the year, Sam Waterston, who famously appeared as Jack McCoy in over 400 episodes, revealed that season 23 would be his last. In an official letter addressed to fans, the 83-year-old said: "It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law and Order's absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me," he began.

© NBC Sam Waterston made his final appearance as Jack McCoy in season 23

"There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say.

"L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side."

© Getty Tony Goldwyn will reprise his role as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in series 24

Following his exit, Tony Goldwyn has stepped in as the new District Attorney. Cast as Nicholas Baxter, the actor made his debut on Law and Order halfway through series 23 and will return in the upcoming instalment.