The Office star dies aged 50 – details as Ricky Gervais leads tributes

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who was best known for his role as Big Keith in The Office, has died aged 50.

While his cause of death has not been confirmed, Ewen's Ed Scott friend thanked "the incredible care" from medical staff in a statement.

"I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend @ewenmacintosh," he wrote on social media. "He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.

© Ian West - PA Images Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50

"Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man," he continued.

"Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days."

The sad news was confirmed by JustRight Management on social media. "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," the statement read. "His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

Ricky Gervais, who created the show, paid tribute to his former co-star on social media. "Extremely sad news," he wrote on X. "The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

Meanwhile, the TV channel Gold said: "We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time."

Fans took to social media to share their sadness at the news, with one person writing: "Sorry to hear that. He was perfect for deadpan comedy. Pioneered it into modern screen in fact. Will never look at a Scotch Egg the same way ever again. Sad day. RIP Ewen," while another added: "This is terribly sad news indeed! Oh my goodness! May his soul rest in peace."

© BBC Ewen MacIntosh as Keith in The Office

Ewen, from Merionethshire, Wales, was known for his comedy work, appearing in shows such as Miranda and Little Britain, as well as the 2017 rom-com film, Finding Fatimah.

He was also one-half of a double act with Tim FitzHigham, with whom he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007.

Away from his comedy, he presented various music programmes on Now 80s and Now 90s.