Moana 2: everything to know about Disney sequel

What can we say except, you’re welcome! Moana is coming back for a second movie, and we couldn’t be more excited! From the return of our favourite demigod of the wind and sea to what Moana will be getting up to now that she has returned the heart of Tafiti, here’s everything to know about round two…

When will Moana 2 be released?

It was announced that Moana 2 will be released in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited! The follow-up to the 2016 musical was confirmed in February, with Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Bob Iger explaining: "Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November.” It was confirmed that the theatrical release date is 27 November.

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson is back for a second instalment of Moana and Maui’s adventures

What can we expect?

According to the official synopsis, the second instalment takes Moana, Maui and a new crew of seafarers on an exciting journey after Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, and journeys to the far seas of Oceania to help and into dangerous, long-lost waters.

© DISNEY Moana is back for round 2

Fortunately, the original cast is all signed up to return, including Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson as Maui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina and Temuera Morrison as Chief Tai.

© Disney Dwayne will be back at the demi-god Maui

However, one major change for this series is that Lin Manuel Miranda, who received an Oscar nomination for his work on the first movie, won’t be making a return. Instead, Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancin, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are writing the music for the new movie.

Is there a live-action version?

As well as the highly anticipated sequel, it has been confirmed that there will also be a live-action version of the hit movie in the works, so get ready for some serious singalong fun over the next couple of years!

Fans have been thrilled by the news, with one writing: “DISNEY YOU CANT JUST RANDOMLY ANNOUNCE THIS STUFF,” while another person added: “Oooooh I didn't know there was going to be an animated sequel, I only heard about the upcoming live-action one. This is exciting!”

© Disney Auli'I Cravalho will reprise her role as the voice of Moana

A third person posted: “I'm so excited I hope they include more Polynesian traditions and mythology in the film as someone who is part Hawaiian and grew up around different Polynesian cultures Moana has a place in my heart and is my favourite Disney movie.”