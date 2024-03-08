Gothy Kendoll reveals how she's not 'suited' to Drag Race UK format and which royal could join the judging panel

Gothy Kendoll made history on the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK as the first queen to sashay away and her meek 'rawr' entered the meme books. Gothy made her return to the Drag Race format in UK vs the World 2, but sadly became the fifth queen eliminated as she "messed" up in the rusical.

Reflecting on both of her eliminations, Gothy exclusively told HELLO!: "I was upset that in that short amount of time, I didn't really get to show who I was as a drag queen. Coming back this time, I wanted to have fun and really show who Gothy is and what I'm about."

WATCH: Catch the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World

Despite some moments on the main stage, Gothy was overwhelmingly supported by the judges and her fellow contestants, and while the Leicester-born queen enjoyed the backing, she admitted that she felt her style of drag wasn't suited to the Drag Race format.

"There's only so much that I can do and I think in terms of this competition, I don't think that backing from the judges is really going to make me progress any further because I don't think my drag is suited to a Drag Race context," she admitted. Gothy then laughed: "I'm really glad that my co-stars enjoy my being there and really appreciate the fact that I can't do these challenges very well."

© Guy Levy The star admitted her drag wasn't suited to challenges like the Snatch Game

The 26-year-old then added: "I'm a drag DJ, so to have to perform and do musicals and pretend to be Kim Woodburn, it's just not what I do. I'm glad that I got an opportunity to challenge myself."

However, this hasn't ruled out a future appearance for the queen, as she commented that competing on Drag Race is "hilarious". Musing about a possible future appearance alongside her drag daughter Sminty Drop, Gothy said: "It'd be quite funny to do drag houses as a team. But when I think of others like Sasha and Kerri [Colby], we would definitely lose to them. Aja, Dahlia [Sin] and Kandy [Muse], we'd absolutely lose to them."

© Guy Levy Gothy teased a future appearance on the popular show

Despite admitting to not excelling in the challenges, Gothy never lost her fighting spirit and it was on full display in her final episode as she clashed with La Grande Dame over wanting a role and was one of the standout performers in the reading mini-challenge.

Reflecting on this, Gothy mused: "Snatch Game was the only time that I didn't enjoy myself, having the walkthrough with Ru really psyched me out. I was very nervous that I just didn't have fun that episode at all. There's a real change to this episode because I came back with the same mentality from the episode before which was just to enjoy it, have fun and try my best. I also think Tia saying that she saw something in me and related to me made me feel like I had to do her a bit of a service."

© Guy Levy Gothy had been given a second chance the previous week

Although some fans were surprised that fellow UK-based queen Tia Kofi opted to save her last week, Gothy wasn't too shocked, telling us: "It could have gone either way. I was a little bit surprised because she asked whether I thought with what the judges were saying whether I'd overcome it and I gave her the honest answer which was 'probably not'. I was glad that she saved me because it was another opportunity to have fun. Keta [Minaj] had been in the bottom the episode before so it made sense for Keta to go home. People say that I had confidence issues and was a little bit quiet, but Keta was definitely quieter than me."

However, despite coming across as not having confidence, during the series, this is far from who Gothy is as a person. "I was lost in the challenges because I didn't know how to apply what the Gothy brand," she explained. "I would get the same critique, which was 'you need to be more confident', but I'm just quietly confident and I'm not on 100 all the time, like the other queens are.

© Guy Levy The star was told she lacked 'confidence'

"That's not a negative thing, but I think in a Drag Race context it is. I know what kind of drag queen I am and I know what my strengths are. On reflection, I realised that just because my drag doesn't fit the context of Drag Race, it doesn't mean that I'm not a good drag queen."

The star had a "full-circle" moment with her elimination, as during the runway, which this week had a 'glow up' theme, Gothy was eliminated in her Queen Elizabeth look, just like on her first series. "I remember the first time, I really hated the outfit, I really didn't like it when I was there, so in my head that was the one to redo."

© Guy Levy Gothy managed to reclaim one of her original looks

Deciding which royal might make a good guest judge, Gothy joked: "Maybe Fergie as she seems like a bit of a drag queen."

RELATED: Jonbers Blonde reveals 'tricksters' in Drag Race UK vs the World cast and reveals whether she'd host Drag Race Ireland

READ: Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha reveals why Drag Race experience made her want to 'puke'