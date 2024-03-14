Why Cat Deeley won't renew vows following 'uninvolved' whirlwind Rome wedding

Despite Cat Deeley admitting she was "uninvolved" in her Rome wedding with Patrick Kielty, she has ruled out the possibility of renewing her vows in the future.

The TV presenter – who is the new This Morning host alongside Ben Shepherd – was previously married to PR businessman Mark Whelan from 2001 until 2006. During that time, she had already met her second husband while hosting Fame Academy in 2002. "We each had partners at the time and nothing went on, but there was a wee vibe there," comedian Patrick told Tommy Tiernan in January 2023.

© Getty TV presenter Cat Deeley met comedian Patrick Kielty in 2002 but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2012

Patrick's romantic gesture on her birthday was a turning point, as he flew to Los Angeles to surprise Cat at the Beverly Hills Hotel after she made an offhanded comment on the phone about wishing he could attend her brunch.

The couple went public with their romance in 2012 and jetted to Italy four months later, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on 29 September. Cat has kept details of her big day private, but one rare confession on Lorraine saw her admit that she was the complete opposite of a bridezilla!

The chilled bride left the planning solely in Patrick's hands since she wasn't concerned about the finer details of the wedding – so much so that she had never even seen her wedding venue, St Isidore's College in Rome.

When asked about the possibility of renewing her vows, she told Closer: "I barely even did my own wedding. Patrick went and tried the food and did all that. I never even saw the place where I got married before I got married – that’s how uninvolved I was.

© David M. Benett The couple got married in Rome, Italy in an intimate ceremony

"I don’t care, as long as everybody was there and had a good time – it doesn’t bother me. Plus, I’m quite lucky I get to dress up and have really special occasions all the time, so to me that wasn’t the most exciting thing to happen."

She didn't even take part in any bridal fittings, since she had already purchased a couture Alexander McQueen dress before meeting Patrick.

"It was so beautiful that I just couldn't not buy it and I hadn't even met Paddy at that stage. I literally put it in my cupboard and I was like I'll wear it to something... I'll wear it to some awards. There you go!" she told Lorraine in 2021.

Describing it as "a shipwreck dress," rare photos reveal it was made up of layers of boho ruffles, which she teamed with a beautiful flower crown.

The couple have since welcomed children Milo and James, and the family relocated back to the UK after Patrick and their sons had a close call at a terrifying mall shooting.

Following the news that Cat was going to become a full-time This Morning presenter, the Late Late Show star Patrick shared a gushing message in support.

"I didn’t know what a morning person actually was until I met this woman. She gets up every day with a smile on her face. A 5.30am, whistling in the shower, smile on her face. Then downs two coffees, and gives you the look. The 'what the [expletive] wrong with you, let's do this' look. It's not a pretend smile.

"And it's not just some mornings. It’s every morning. Which is bloody difficult cos she’s married to me. I should also mention she likes a chat. To anyone. About anything. Anywhere. If there’s anyone in the world made for a show called @thismorning, it's this human. Strap yourself in @benshephardofficial And welcome to my world. We couldn’t be prouder of you @catdeeley Go get 'em Mama!" See her returning the favour when Patrick started on The Late Late Show...

