Today's Al Roker's 'shades of Kathie Lee' remark sparks reaction from co-hosts - watch

Al Roker had his co-stars in hysterics on Today this week as they sipped on a dram of whiskey and joked about their former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

During a fun segment at the end of the show, Al, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin enjoyed a tipple ahead of St Patrick's Day.

In the moment captured in the video below, Al cracked a joke about Kathie and Hoda's infamous 10am happy hours when they hosted the show together.

WATCH: Al Roker makes wise-crack about Kathie Lee Gifford on Today as co-hosts laugh

His cheeky comment left everyone giggling, but Hoda also seemed to squirm in her seat as she recognized she was the butt of the joke too.

Kathie previously spoke about how she and Hoda started drinking on air and blamed a certain celebrity for their ongoing antics.

© Getty Images Hoda and Kathie always had a glass of wine on the go

According to Kathie, Chelsea Handler visited the show to promote her book, “Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” in 2009. At the time, producers brought out cocktails as props.

Guests would often request a drink while on Today though and after Kathie left the show it was revealed that she and Hoda drank “5,300 glasses of wine,” over the course of their 11 years together hosting.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Chelsea Handler kickstarted them having alcohol on the show

"If we drank anywhere near what people think we drink, we couldn't function at such an extraordinarily high professional level," Kathie Today.com.

Hoda said they sipped wine to "keep the mood festive and to keep it light and happy and uplifting!

© NBC Hoda has known Kathie for almost two decades

"It's just so you know you can have a party any hour of the day," Hoda stressed. "And we want to encourage people to have one with us!"

And Kathie insisted: "You'll notice most of the time, the glasses will sit in front of us, and once or twice we have a sip. I always use it as a prop to be funny."

© ABC Jenna replaced Kathie on Today

Kathie first joined the long-running show back in 2008, and left over a decade later in 2019, having then been replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

