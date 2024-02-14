Al Roker apologizes to Today viewers after unexpected turn of events live on air

Al Roker certainly felt the energy in the air for the latest morning installment of the Today Show, leaving his co-stars positively transfixed for his new weather forecast.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Today's beloved weatherman, 69, prepared a special forecast that deviated from his usual format, and let's just say, it made an impression.

Take a look below at a glimpse of Al's special forecast for February 14, and why it inadvertently made him want to apologize to viewers…

Al Roker's Valentine's Day weather forecast

However, it was his reaction after the local weather news that really left his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin in stitches, as he directly looked into the camera when the show cut back to Studio 1A and stated: "I'm sorry."

Immediately after, he broke out into a chuckle when Hoda teased: "Except for Deborah [Roberts]?" and Craig added: "Sorry for all of it?" with Savannah quipping back: "Just a blanket statement, categorical," as Al continued doubling down with laughter.

Al does have his own valentine in the form of wife Deborah Roberts, 63, with whom he also shares daughter Leila, 25, and son Nick, 21. They also co-parent Al's daughter from his first marriage to Alice Bell, Courtney Roker Laga, 36.

The pair shared much of their wisdom about marriage and family in their 2016 book Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times, and spoke with Today that year about keeping it together after all these years.

"I love the fact that he tries to take things in stride in a very warm and funny way," the ABC reporter said, and Al responded that the thing he loved most about his wife was that "she's a very compassionate person and I think has instilled that in our kids and a lot of it's rubbed off on me."

One of the differences Deborah noted between them, though, was their approach toward spending time away from home. The 20/20 host explained that whenever she left for a work trip, she would leave at the last moment and rush home as soon as possible.

"Al, on the other hand, will leave Sunday before he needs to be there on Monday because he wants to have a nice dinner," she added. "It just sort of grates on me that he doesn't feel the guilt that I feel."

However, Al added that his guilt came from a moment in 1999, just after Leila's birth, when Deborah was offered a coveted news job with Good Morning America.

However, having a newborn at home made the decision difficult. "Deborah decided to step back. Her career suffered some for it. You always feel guilty about that," Al shared.

Deborah added to it: "I will admit that deep down in my heart of hearts I have felt at times that I have sacrificed more but I think also he's also listened to me, too, and tried to feel a little bit of my pain."

