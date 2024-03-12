Todays Dylan Dreyer doesn’t hold back as she addresses royal controversy live on-air

The Princess of Wales' Mother's Day photo edit has been making headlines following its release on Sunday, and has been the topic of conversation on talk shows both in the UK and around the world.

And on Tuesday, the Today Show opened up about the controversy surrounding the photoshopped family photo, which featured the Princess, along with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Third Hour host Dylan Dreyer - a mom-of-three herself, came to Kate's defense, saying: "I still think it's all a little wild. I mean, I just feel it's a picture and there's a couple little things. Like, who really cares that much."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer unveils her new children's book

"It's wild," co-star Sheinelle Jones agreed.

Dylan isn't the only TV star who has spoken out on the situation. Whoopi Goldberg was very vocal on The View on Monday.

"I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. I mean all you gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe, God knows people look how those photos look," she said.

© NBC Dylan weighted in on the controversy with her co-hosts

The conversation intensified when Sara Haines differentiated between "filtering" and outright Photoshopping, a point Whoopi contested.

"She’s doing the same thing, she’s doing the same thing!" Whoopi exclaimed, emphasizing that photo manipulation is commonplace. She went on to state: "You know what, I have to tell you, she may be the future queen, but she’s still an amateur photographer. That’s what they do!"

© NBC Dylan said the Princess of Wales's photo drama wasn't a big deal

The star later teased as she turned to her co-hosts: "I’m sure that none of you have ever tampered with your [photos]."

After the release of the Mother's Day photo, Kate explained: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

© The Prince of Wales The Princess of Wales beamed alongside her children

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made "minor adjustments" and that Kate and Prince William wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day. "The Wales family spent Mother's Day together and had a wonderful day," the source added.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.