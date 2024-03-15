Cillian Murphy's next big project after Oscars triumph revealed - and it sounds seriously good

Following his sensational triumph during awards season, Cillian Murphy is now turning his attention towards his next big project – a new Netflix film called, Steve.

The 47-year-old, who won an Oscar for his captivating performance in Oppenheimer, will take on the lead role in the upcoming movie, but not only that, he will also step behind the camera as one of the producers.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Cillian Murphy is set to star and produce new Netflix film Steve

At the Next On Netflix UK showcase event in London this week, Anne Mensah, Netflix's VP of UK Content, announced: "As already mentioned, we are going into production with our wonderful film Steve, produced by and starring Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy."

Steve, which will be adapted from Max Porter's 2023 novel Shy, will be brought to life by the production company, Big Things Films. The storyline will focus on the life of its eponymous headteacher (Murphy) over a span of 24 hours.

Audiences will see his character take on a school for troubled boys as he navigates the challenges of maintaining discipline while facing a personal mental health test.

"The same events happen, we're just looking at them through a different lens," Cillian previously said, adding: "It's something I've always chased down in writing — is something that has an actual visceral effect on you, an emotional effect.

"Max gave me that book in a proof edition before he finished it, and again it just broke my heart. They're the sorts of things I love as a reader and as a performer, so I really wanted to do something with him."

Cillian has previously worked with the author on the 2021 short film All of This Unreal Time and a stage adaptation of the novel Grief is the Thing with Feathers.

© PATRICK T. FALLON The Irish actor accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Oppenheimer at the Oscars

Meanwhile, shortly after his win at the Oscars, the Peaky Blinders star was also unveiled as the new face of Versace. He is set to front the new Versace Icons global campaign, in which he'll model "key and timeless pieces" from the menswear collection.

Donatella Versace, the brand’s creative director, released a statement that read: "I am thrilled that Cillian is joining the Versace family. He is a truly exceptional actor and totally deserves his Oscar win.

"He is magnetic and mesmerizing in front of a camera and I loved seeing him bring Versace to life."