The Gentlemen: Will there be a season 2? Guy Ritchie's plans and cast hopes explored

Guy Ritchie's latest offering The Gentlemen has proven to be a big hit amongst Netflix viewers, who have been praising the epic romp and its impressive cast performances.

The series stars Theo James as army officer Eddie Horniman, the second-born son of the Duke of Halstead, who is pulled away from his military career to take over his family's 500-year-old estate after his father's death, only to learn that it's part of an underground cannabis empire.

© Netflix Theo James stars as Eddie in The Gentlemen

If like us, you've already binge-watched all eight episodes and want to know if another series is on the cards, look no further. We've done some digging and here's everything we know about a potential second season.

Will there be a second series of The Gentlemen?

Sadly, a second season has yet to be green-lit by Netflix. However, all hope is not lost.

Considering the end of the series leaves the door open for future episodes, (don't worry, no spoilers here), it's very possible that the show could return for a second outing.

What's more, earlier this month Deadline reported that the series was conceived as an ongoing show that could run for multiple seasons, and Ritchie already has ideas for season two.

© Getty Guy Ritchie reportedly has ideas for series two

Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, Miramax, said: "We have started that process. There are some writers we've talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on."

Marc added that while the first season has to perform, there's "been an active ongoing discussion already what a second season would be".

What have the cast said about season 2?

It's not just show bosses that are keen for the series to return. Daniel Ings, who plays Eddie's irresponsible older brother Freddy, spoke about what he'd like to see in a second season during a recent interview with GQ.

When asked if conversations had been had about the show's future, the actor said: "We haven't talked about it. I'm sort of a believer in putting the thing out and seeing if it finds an audience, seeing how people connect with it and trying not to plan too much into the future."

© Netflix Daniel Ings stars as Freddy Horniman in The Gentlemen

The Lovesick star went on to say that he'd be keen to see a "power struggle between Freddy and Susie for the soul of Eddie". "That was something I was I was pushing for in this series, but with an ensemble this big and with as many plot lines and storylines to wrestle with we didn't really find the space for it," he explained, adding that he'd love to see more of Joely Richardson, who plays Lady Sabrina, and Chanel Cresswell, who plays Freddy's wife Tammy. "They're both just such heavyweights and such awesome people. There's there's so much room to grow there in terms of them wanting to protect Freddy," he said.

© Netflix Daniel would love to see more of Joely Richardson in season two

While Daniel hasn't heard anything about a new series, he'll no doubt be keen to work with Ritchie again. During an interview with HELLO!, the actor spoke about his experience on set, saying that he "loved" working with the director.

"It's not that often you work with writers or directors who have created iconic scenes and iconic lines of dialogue that people quote," he said. "I remember having a Lock, Stock [and Two Smoking Barrels] poster on the wall when I was a kid, so we were all nervous, I think.

© Netflix Chanel Cresswell plays Tammy Horniman in the series

"But it's like an amazing experience as an actor because he's all about the feel of the scene," the actor continued. "Like if you put it on its feet, and it feels like it should be a more dangerous scene than what's on the page, it's kind of like the script goes out the window. I mean, more often than not, the script goes out the window."

The Gentlemen is available to stream on Netflix.