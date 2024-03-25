NCIS' Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law address Jimmy and Jessica's future ahead of 'awkward' episode

NCIS returns tonight after a two-week break! The latest instalment, titled 'The Plan', will introduce Jessica Knight's dad, and Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (played by Russell Wong), which proves "awkward" for her boyfriend, Dr Jimmy Palmer.

© Getty Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) will meet Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) dad in the new episode of NCIS

Ahead of the episode's debut, actors Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law caught up with CBS News Chicago, where they revealed what's in store for the fan favorite couple. "We very quickly find out that my father shows up and that Knight may or may not have forgotten to tell her father about her relationship with Jimmy Palmer," teased Katrina.

"While this is an NCIS case, there's some personal stuff that's kind of interwoven within the storytelling that makes it fun, that has a lot of heart and there's some awkwardness that's pretty unique to NCIS," added Brian.

© Getty The episode will prompt the couple to consider the future of their relationship

During the interview, Katrina explained that fans will also get to see "Where the future of Knight and Palmer are gonna go," before Jimmy quipped, "Or maybe where it won't go…"

Could there be trouble on the cards for the couple? Looks like we'll have to wait and see.

After endless tension and will-they-won't-they moments, Jimmy and Jessica finally got together in season 20, with the chief medical examiner blurting out, "I love you, Jess," in the series finale.

Speaking to TV Line this month, Brian explained that meeting Jessica's dad is going to be a major milestone for the pair. "Everything doesn't necessarily go according to plan, without giving too much away about what's going to happen, but that's NCIS, right? Nothing can go exactly as planned," he said.

© CBS Jimmy and Jessica made their relationship official in season 20

"But as we've seen with Jimmy and Jessica over the last year and a half, there have been a few roadblocks along the way, and there have been a few bumps in the road on their journey towards blurting out 'I love you' in the squad room. This could be one of the more important times within their relationship that we'll see to say, 'What is going to come next and who are we together?'

MORE: Pauley Perrette's NCIS return and Tiva spin-off crossover addressed by CBS boss

READ: NCIS: Sydney future revealed after season 1's cliffhanger ending – details

© CBS Photo Archive Brian loves working with Katrina

Brian continued: "This episode and meeting her family is going to bring up a lot of questions of 'What are we going to do?' And while I won't answer what their conclusions are—in fact, I don't think the episode does, if I'm being honest—it does open a lot of doors and opens a lot of questions for the future."

Asked about working closely with Katrina, the actor had nothing but praise for his co-star. "I love doing scenes with Katrina Law. She's just one of the most terrific actresses, and we tend to play together very, very well," he gushed.