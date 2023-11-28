The Couple Next Door viewers saying same thing about Sam Heughan's steamy new drama

Channel 4's brand new psychological thriller, The Couple Next Door, made its hotly-anticipated debut on Monday night and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

The series follows schoolteacher Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and her partner Pete (Alfred Enoch), whose lives are going exactly to plan. They're moving into a beautiful new home, have a baby on the way and they instantly strike a friendship with new neighbours, Becka (Jessica De Gouw) and Danny (Sam Heughan).

However, as the two couples grow closer, their relationships become increasingly complicated, threatening to change their lives forever.

WATCH: Sam Heughan stars in The Couple Next Door on Channel 4

Taking to the social media platform X, viewers heaped praise over the compelling drama, with many binge-watching the entire series in one sitting.

One person wrote: "One episode left of #TheCoupleNextDoor. It's phenomenal, Sam is brilliant, the whole cast is amazing, and the story! As it unfolds, everything turns upside down and every character surprises you," while another added: "My heart is still racing. #TheCoupleNextDoor is fantastic. The whole cast is amazing. I need to go binge all 6 episodes…again."

© Channel 4 Sam Heughan stars as Danny in The Couple Next Door

A third person tweeted: "TCND was such a phenomenal psychological thriller! Couldn't stop watching! Sam was brilliant, as always, as were the other three leads!"

Many fans also commented on how different Sam's character is from his usual leading man roles. One person wrote: "#SamHeughan was amazing! He showed a different side of his acting and was a joy to watch! Everyone was superb. Binge it, if you can," while another remarked: "I'm currently watching episode 5... Sam is so good in this completely different role, he is so talented!!"

© Channel 4 Sam stars alongside Jessica De Gouw, Alfred Enoch and Eleanor Tomlinson in the drama

Sam recently spoke about his desire to take on different roles having starred in the historical drama Outlander for the past ten years. "I've been working on Outlander for a decade and it's hard to find roles that are different but also fit into a time period," he told HELLO! and other press at a Q&A event.

Explaining what drew him to the project, the Scottish star continued: "I'd just finished filming the last season of Outlander so this fit perfectly, also having worked with [director] Dries Vos before, I loved working with him on Suspect. For me, I read the scripts and I just jumped at the chance.

© Channel 4 Eleanor Tomlinson plays Evie

"I just love this character and it's very different to what I've played before, he's rather ambiguous. You think he's one thing and by the end, you feel differently about him," he added.

SEE: This Sam Heughan throwback photo from his 20s will leave you stunned – see his very different look

READ: Sam Heughan talks filming very intimate scenes for racy new series alongside Eleanor Tomlinson

Sam is certainly right about his character being worlds away from leading man Jamie Fraser in Outlander. For those yet to catch up on the new thriller, here's the full synopsis: "When Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka. As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever..."

© Channel 4 Viewers praised the compelling thriller

In episode one, we see Evie and Pete blindsided by grief, prompting the former to lash out at her religious family and find comfort in her friendly new neighbours.

Don't worry, we won't spoil the episode. You'll have to tune into the drama to find out what happens next!

The series is available to binge to your heart's content on Channel 4's streaming site. Alternatively, you can wait for its weekly release on Monday evenings at 9pm.