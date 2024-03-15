The Daily Lowdown: Justin Timberlake's new album is here

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Justin Timberlake dropping his new album.

Not only that, Taylor Swift's full version of her Eras Tour Film lands on Disney+, JLo cancels a handful of shows on her tour, and Meghan Markle makes her internet and Instagram return.

Listen to the episode in full below…

After a big promotional push, Justin Timberlake's new album has landed. The pop and R&B superstar has dropped Everything I Thought It Was, his first full release in six years, and people seem to be loving it so far. Justin's new album has 18 tracks for fans to enjoy and the singer has also teased a video for a single off the album called No Angels. JT also previewed many of the fresh tracks during his one-night-only gig in Los Angeles the night before it dropped where he even brought out his former band mates from NSYNC to sing their song Paradise. If you ask us, our favourite right now is Sanctified.

© Getty Images Musical guest Justin Timberlake performs "Sanctified" on Saturday, January 27, 2024

Speaking of new releases, Taylor Swift's Eras tour film is finally available to stream and the singer even shared a surprise to mark the occasion. The Anti-Hero hitmaker told fans that all three-and-a-half hours of her set including four new acoustic songs are there for fans to enjoy, just hours after she revealed that You Are In Love would be one surprise song on the extended cut. The other surprise tracks include Death By a Thousand Cuts, Maroon and Cardigan. The full movie is available on Disney+ now.

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled a handful of shows from her upcoming tour. The singer, who announced her This is Me… Now tour earlier this month, is set to head across North America for a string of shows in massive cities like LA, New York and Toronto. But now JLO has seemingly pulled shows from the schedule. Gigs that were due to take place in late August in places like New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston and more have been pulled without explanation, but Entertainment Weekly states that it's likely down to venue logistics.

© Lionel Hahn

Kelly Clarkson has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The Since You've Been Gone singer has filed papers against his father's entertainment company, Starstruck Entertainment, seeking 'any and all commissions, fees, profits and other monies' which date back as far as 2007. Rolling Stone reports that Kelly argues the company violated state labour rules by acting as unlicensed talent agents. Brandon's lawyer responded to the lawsuit filed by Kelly calling it morally and ethically wrong. A hearing is scheduled for the summer. The American Idol winner filed for divorce from her husband, who used to be her manager, in 2020 after seven years of marriage, the former couple are parents to two children.

© Bryan Bedder Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City

And Meghan Markle has made an internet comeback by launching a new website and Instagram page, American Riviera Orchard. The Duchess of Sussex didn’t reveal too much information about what's in store for their venture, but the website allows fans to sign up for updates about 'products and availability'. What’s more, a trademark filing has revealed some of the things that the venture will be selling including digital and print cookbooks, tableware, decanters and more. We're looking forward to seeing more of what Meghan's new project involves.