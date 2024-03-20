The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift breaks major record with Eras Tour Film

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Coldplay landing another major festival gig this year, Eminem's comeback with a new album and Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency.

Not only that, Taylor Swift lands a new streaming record with her Eras Tour Concert Film and Nicki Minaj apologises for cancelling her most recent show.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Coldplay have a busy year ahead of them as they have landed another festival headline slot. The band fronted by Chris Martin will take to the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend alongside other previously announced guests like Raye and Chase & Status. The group's addition to the bill comes shortly after it was announced that they would be headlining Glastonbury festival this year, which is taking place in June at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Coldplay will be joined by SZA, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain. Meanwhile Big Weekend takes place in Luton in May and tickets are available from Thursday.

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy

Taylor Swift has broken a major record following the release of her Eras tour concert film. The superstar's movie had 4.6 million views on Disney+ in its first three days of release which has made it the streaming platform's No. 1 music film ever. According to Variety, Swifties watched more than 16 million hours of the concert film, which is three-and-a-half hours in length, over the past weekend, so it's safe to say Taylor's version of the Eras tour has been more than well received by her fans. The concert film is a newly expanded edition and includes five bonus songs including Cardigan, Maroon and Death by a Thousand Cuts.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she's returning to Las Vegas for a summer residency this year and will be putting on her Jazz & Piano shows for fans to enjoy. The Born This Way singer, who previously put on residencies in Sin City inspired by Jazz and her late collaborator Tony Bennett, will return for eight nights at the Dolby Live at Park MGM Hotel. Gaga will begin her residency on 19th June and it'll run until 6th July. Tickets will go on sale this weekend with a pre-sale happening on Wednesday.

Eminem is working on his first studio album in four years and it's going to be out sooner than we think. Slim Shady's long-term collaborator Dr Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week when he explained that Marshall Mathers had given his blessing to announce his new record, which is coming out this year. Eminem's last release came out in 2020 but his latest project is described as 'fire' by Dr Dre, who also appears on the album on a few tracks. Meanwhile, the news of Eminem's album comes at the same as reports stating that he is also working on a new TV docu-series about the phenomenon of his fanatical fans, known as 'Stans'. We don’t know much more about Slim's new music but we're looking forward to finding out.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock American rapper Eminem performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI

And Nicki Minaj has apologised to her fans after she was forced to postpone her New Orleans show last minute this week. Fans were left disappointed when the Superbass hitmaker, who is currently touring her latest album Pink Friday 2, pulled out from appearance on stage at the Smoothie King Center after being unwell with the flu. Nicki wrote on social media that she was sorry for having to reschedule and that she hated that things did not go as planned. There's not yet been an update on when Nicki will reschedule the tour date, but she assured fans that news on a new show will be shared over the coming days.