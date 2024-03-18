The Daily Lowdown: Usher extends UK tour again due to phenomenal demand

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Usher extending his run of his UK tour once again by again a tenth and final date for London's O2 Arena in 2025.

Not only that, Beyonce beats her own record after landing another UK number one on the singles charts with Texas Hold 'Em, and the first batch of headliners for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend has been shared.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Usher has added another show to his UK tour after huge demand. The R&B superstar is heading the UK and beyond next year for his Past, Present and Future concerts and after fans sold out his shows at London's O2 arena incredibly fast, Usher has had no choice but to add a tenth and final show. Usher will head to the huge venue in April for gigs across the month and has added more for early May. The success comes off the back of his massive show at the Super Bowl last month and the release of his new album Coming Home. Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner will soon be kicking off his US tour in the summer which will run until the end of the year.

© Scott Legato Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023

Beyonce has beaten her own record with her track, Texas Hold 'Em, as it's racked up a fourth consecutive week at number one on the UK singles charts. The superstar's new country track has managed to beat her previous number ones including Crazy in Love with Jay Z and Beautiful Liar with Shakira. It's almost managed to beat Destiny's Child's previous records too when they earned number one with Independent Women and Survivor. Texas Hold 'Em is set to feature alongside the song 16 Carriages from Beyonce's upcoming country album, Cowboy Carter, which will drop on the 29th of March. We're counting down the days.

© Getty Images Beyonce Knowles 'Tidal X 10/15' concert at the Barclays Center, New York, USA

It's been a while since we heard music from Rihanna but rapper Cardi B is hatching a plan to make it happen. The artist has said that she is a huge fan of Riri and that she wants to present her with the 'perfect' record before doing an official collaboration. Speaking on the 'Million Dollaz Worth Of Game' podcast, Cardi added that she can't wait to put something together that she thinks Rihanna will love before pitching it to her for a joint project, but there's no word yet on when this might happen – we hope sometime soon. However, Rihanna has cooled off her music career to focus on her Fenty fashion and beauty venture and raising her two sons who she shares with ASAP Rocky.

© Getty

Previously unseen footage of ABBA is set to be shown for the first time to mark the 50th anniversary of their iconic Eurovision win. The footage, which was previously thought to be 'lost' will air on the BBC in early April, in a series of special programmes marking 50 years since the Swedish pop group reign champion at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their song, Waterloo. Another 'lost' performance from the archives includes their taping of the song So Long on Top of the Pops which hasn't been seen since the 1970s, but a TOPT fan recently unearthed it from a home recording. Meanwhile, ABBA have maintained that they won't reunite at the upcoming Eurovision song contest in Sweden this year, despite it landing on the 50th anniversary and being in their homeland, but here's hoping they make an appearance in some capacity.

And Radio 1's Big Weekend has unveiled the first batch of headliners. The festival, which will take place in Luton in May, is set to welcome 100 thousand fans to Stockwood Park to watch big names such as Chase & Status, Becky Hill and Rudimental. Other acts include Diplo and Eric Prydz who will take over the New Music Stage. BBC Radio 1 have said that more names are set to be announced, so watch this space. Tickets to on sale on 21 March.