Ralf Little's next move after shock Death in Paradise departure

Ralf Little shocked Death in Paradise fans when he stepped away from the show at the end of season 13. The actor spent four and a half seasons playing the lead role of DI Neville Parker, who sailed off into the sunset with DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) in the series finale.

While we'll miss seeing DI Neville on our screens on Sunday nights, we can't help but wonder what's next for Ralf after four years on the show. Keep reading to find out what's in store for the actor and why he might be focusing on his career away from acting over the next few weeks.

© BBC DI Neville Parker and Florence Cassell left Saint Marie together

It's only been a few days since we bid farewell to DI Neville on the show, and Ralf already has his next project lined up.

The Oldham-born star is focusing on his podcast career over the next month as he hits the road on the Two Pints With Will and Ralf 2024 April Fools Tour with his co-host and fellow actor Will Mellor.

The duo will take their popular podcast to the stage in their second tour, which kicks off in Leeds on April 4. The pair will travel to various locations across the UK, including Manchester and Nottingham, before their final show in Sheffield on April 28.

Ralf is going on tour with his friend and podcast co-host Will Mellor View post on Instagram

Ralf shared an update with his Instagram followers on Monday, revealing that he and Will had completed the first day of rehearsals for the tour.

"We actually have a show coming together now so we can't wait to start," said the 44-year-old.

While we know what Ralf is getting up to over the next few weeks, what about beyond that?

The actor has yet to reveal when he'll be returning to our screens and in what capacity. However, fans are hoping that he'll appear in in the line-up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

© BBC Ralf has yet to reveal his next acting project

Taking to social media after Ralf's departure from Death in Paradise was announced, one person wrote: "Ralf little for Strictly 2024!" while another asked: "This means Ralf Little can do Strictly now, right?"

The BBC usually announces the celebrity cast around August, so we'll be waiting a little while to find out whether Ralf is one of them.

In the past, Ralf hasn't dismissed the idea of taking part in the show. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2021, Ralf revealed that he's asked to sign up to reality shows "every year".

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Fans are hoping Ralf will sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

"I think that it's very easy to be dismissive of things," he said. "I think, people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there’s something really rewarding about that."

HELLO!'s TV Editor Emmy Griffiths gave her expert opinion. "Although his time in the Caribbean might be over, if Ralf's predecessors are anything to go by then the world will be his oyster after leaving Death in Paradise," she said.

"Ben Miller has found big success with the popular ITV show Professor T, while Ardal O'Hanlon has most recently popped up on Disney+ in the charming comedy Extraordinary, and Kris Marshall went down the charming period drama route with Sanditon before returning to the DiP universe with the hit series Beyond Paradise. Who knows, maybe we'll even see a spin-off for Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert where they solve murders at every one of their travel destinations? We'd love to see it!"

© Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge Could Ralf and Josephine star in a spin-off series?

Ralf announced his exit from Death in Paradise after the season 13 finale saw DI Neville leave Saint Marie for good, sailing off into the sunset with DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert).

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

In a video shared on Instagram, Ralf told his fans: "My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end! New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next! I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago."

He added that it's been "an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you" and thanked fans for their support over the years.

© BBC DI Neville Parker left Saint Marie for good in the series 13 finale

"It's been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life," he said, adding that the show's "future is in good hands" thanks to the team onscreen and behind the scenes.

"I can't wait to see what happens next. It's been the ride of a lifetime."