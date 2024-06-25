Death in Paradise star joins hit crime drama for season 2 - and the trailer looks brilliant

Bad Sisters star Anne Marie-Duff is set to take centre stage for the return of the hit show Suspect, this time following the therapist as she becomes convinced that her new client, played by Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper, is a killer. Sounds good, right? Wait until you’ve seen the trailer!

The story, which originated with James Nesbitt in the lead role, follows on from the events of season one, following Dr Susannah Newman “on a quest to find the truth about her daughter’s tragic death”.

WATCH: Suspect season 2 trailer is here

The synopsis reads: “When a mysterious new client Jon makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save a life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter.”

Anne-Marie and Domininc are set to be joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Death in Paradise star Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, Belgravia star Tamsin Greig, and Ray Donovan actor Eddie Marsdan.

Dominic Cooper stars in Suspect season 2

The show is adapted from the Danish original Forhøret, with season one following a detective who retraces his murdered daughter’s final days to uncover the killer.

Dr Susannah Newman (Anne-Marie Duff) & Detective Superintendent Richard Grove (Ben Miller)

Speaking about the show’s return, Anne-Marie said: “I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman. Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series.”

Speaking about the role, she told Channel 4: "She is Danny’s ex-wife and a psychologist who works with different techniques like hypnotherapy. They have a daughter together, Christina and their relationship is complex.

Anne-Marie Duff will return for season 2

"When they see each other in the series, they have two tanks: one full of grief over the loss of their daughter, the other full of all kinds of unresolved issues around failing relationships. When he walks in and they see each other, you know they haven't seen each other properly for a while, so it's swollen with all kinds of energy."

Channel 4 Drama Commissioning Executive Ben Wadey added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama again to be bringing back Suspect for a second series. With Anne-Marie Duff returning as Dr Susannah Newman plus a truly spectacular ensemble cast that includes Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig and Eddie Marsan, Channel 4 viewers are truly in for a ride when this hits our screens.”

While the show has yet to confirm an airdate, the trailer has been released meaning that we shouldn’t have much longer to wait!