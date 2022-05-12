Blake Lively set to reprise beloved role in A Simple Favour 2 – and we can't wait She will be reuniting with Anna Kendrick for the sequel

Gossip Girl star and general champion of the Met Gala 2022, Blake Lively, has confirmed some very exciting news. The star is set to return for the sequel of A Simple Favour – and we can't wait to see her back in the fashionista role!

MORE: HELLO! Mum on the Run: I tried every single product Blake Lively used at the Met Gala

Deadline has reported that Blake will be reuniting with Anna Kendrick for the sequel, while Bridesmaids director Paul Feig will also be returning as director and producer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star in A Simple Favour

For those who have yet to watch the dark comedy hit, the story follows Anna as Stephanie, a single mother who is an enthusiastic 'mommy blogger' who befriends the cool and elusive Emily at school and agrees to look after her son on a playdate – only for Emily to disappear after leaving her son in Stephanie's care.

Will you be watching the sequel?

Following her disappearance, Stephanie becomes determined to find out what happened to Emily – and gets more than she bargained for.

Speaking about her reaction to the show, one person wrote: "Oh yes!!! Give it to us now!!!" Another person added: "I haven’t had an interest in movies lately, but I’ll watch this one!!!" A third person tweeted: "I'm here for this tbh. I enjoyed the first movie and Blake ate every damn look she had so, yes."

MORE: Did you see Blake Lively's magical dress transformation?

RELATED: Loved Blake Lively's Met Gala makeup? She used this £26 lipstick

Speaking about the original film to Screen Rant, Paul Feig explained: "Definitely! You need that there! It's got a half-brother incest storyline. It needed to have all that. It was just really fun to do it, and it just made the performances so much fun, because they got to play these extreme ends of reality; it's just fun to keep surprising people.

The hit film also starred Anna Kendrick

"That was my goal; I always wanted to make a movie that just kept surprising people. Those are my favourite kinds of movies, where I don't really know what's happening until the very end. I think I do, but I don't! Some critics took us to task, saying, 'The ending is too crazy!' But in my book, people would be madder if they were like, 'Yeah, I figured it out an hour ago.' I basically made the kind of thriller that I like."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.