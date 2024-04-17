The Masked Singer US: All the celebrities revealed in season 11 so far

The Masked Singer kicked off on March 6, leaving judges Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Ken Jeong to determine who's hiding in plain sight.

Since its launch, fans have been completely floored by the latest celebrity reveals, with Kevin Hart, Joe Bastianich and Savannah Chrisley among the impressive line-up of contestants. In need of a recap? We've got you covered. Keep reading for a reminder of the celebrities unmasked so far…

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart joined The Masked Singer in week one. After performing his very own rendition of 'So Sick' by Ne-Yo, the actor and comedian tore off his costume, revealing that he'd performed on the show to prank his good friend and Celebrity Prank Wars co-host Nick Cannon.

© Instagram Kevin Hart appeared as Book to prank Nick Cannon

Savannah Chrisley

In week two, reality star and actress Savannah Chrisley was unmasked as Afghan Hound. The 26-year-old – whose parents Julie and Todd Chrisley are currently in prison – explained why she signed on to the series. "A big reason why I did this is because I know my parents can watch this and that was a big thing for me," she told the crowd.

© Instagram Savannah Chrisley was unmasked as Afghan Hound

Joe Bastianich

Restaurateur and Master Chef judge Joe Bastianich chose an apt costume in Spaghetti & Meatballs. After making it to week three, the 55-year-old was eliminated from the competition. While Joe has made his name in the world of hospitality, the judges were undeniably impressed by his singing skills.

© Instagram Joe Bastianich was revealed as Spaghetti & Meatballs

Billy Bush

Wildcard Sir Lion left judges and fans unable to guess his identity. But, after a smackdown and elimination, radio host Billy Bush finally removed his mask, shocking the judges as he's previously interviewed each and every one of them!

© Instagram Billy Bush made a short and sweet appearance as Sir Lion

Sisqo

Grammy-nominated singer and record producer Sisqo wowed as Lizard. After he was unmasked in week five, the star ended his stint on the show by singing the iconic Thong Song to his number one fan, Rita Ora.

© Instagram Sisqo wowed the crowds as Lizard

Colton Underwood

Former professional football player Colton Underwood transformed into Lovebird this season. After lifting the lid on his costume, the 32-year-old told the judges: "I worked my entire life playing football and I never got to experience the arts and music and theatre, so thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid. I've had so much fun on this show."

© Instagram The judges were shocked after Colton Underwood had been masquerading as Lovebird

DeMarcus Ware

In week seven, former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware was unmasked as Koala after being introduced as a wildcard. While his time on the show was short and sweet, the sports legend said that he'd had a good time.