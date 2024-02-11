Michael Weatherly releases new 'footage' ahead of exciting project

Michael Weatherly is focusing on his music career, and he's set to release a brand new song. Returning to X – formerly known as Twitter – on Saturday, the NCIS alum shared new footage, plus a snippet from a demo, to celebrate.

"In preparation for the coming music (So Soon, and So Good!), I've put a demo of a song Called 'Save Yourself' to some snoweatherly walkabout footage," he captioned the video. "I hope you like the video & its message!"

Known and loved for his TV performances, these days Michael spends most of his time in recording studios, where he's been working on an album. But, he's also been feeling nostalgic about his NCIS days.

Currently, there's no word of the star's return to the procedural drama, but that hasn't stopped Michael from posting throwback photos on social media. Earlier this week, the 55-year-old – who played special agent Tony DiNozzo – shared a snap alongside his former co-star Cote de Pablo, aka his on-screen love interest Ziva David.

"Picture = how many words(?)," Michael quipped in the caption, prompting fans to share their hopes for Ziva and Tony's return to the franchise.

"I'm in S13 of my NCIS rewatch. It would be great in the upcoming season to get an episode with Tony, Ziva and Talia and how they are getting along with Ziva's return," commented one.

"One picture is enough to show that we absolutely need a spin-off with DiNozzo and Ziva," added another. Meanwhile, a third asked: "Are you guys coming back????"

© CBS In January, Michael admitted that he's not finished with Tony DiNozzo

Michael may have left NCIS in 2016, but he hasn't ruled out a return to the franchise. Back in January, the actor gave a promising response to a fan on social media. After being asked to pick his favorite TV role, Michael noted: "There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished… that's my plan! We shall see…" was his reply.

As fans will remember, Michael's character was written out of the show in the season 13 finale, with Tony discovering that he had a daughter – Tali – from his relationship with Ziva. As Ziva was thought to have died in a mortar attack in Israel, Tony decided to step up, waving goodbye to the team to raise his child.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

Opening up about his exit in a previous interview with TV Line, Michael revealed that he began to consider leaving the show after the departure of his co-star Cote de Pablo.

© CBS The actor decided to leave NCIS in 2016, following the departure of his co-star Cote de Pablo

Talking about Tony and Ziva's "will-they-won't-they" romance, which was a long-running storyline in the series, Michael said: "Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone. Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."