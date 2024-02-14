Michael Weatherly honors the late David McCallum ahead of NCIS tribute episode

Michael Weatherly is gearing up to watch the NCIS tribute to his late friend and co-star, David McCallum. Set to premiere on Monday, February 19, the episode – titled 'The Stories We Leave Behind' – will honor David and his beloved on-screen counterpart, Dr Donald 'Ducky' Mallard.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Michael, 55, shared a link to the episode's promo. "'Change is the essence of life…' - Donald 'Ducky' Mallard. Looking forward to a special tribute to David," he wrote in the caption.

© CBS Photo Archive In September 2023, it was confirmed that David McCallum had passed away at the age of 90

After starring in NCIS for 20 years, David's death was confirmed in September last year. The legendary actor – who was also known and loved for his performances in The Great Escape and The Man From U.N.C.L.E – was 90 years old.

Having worked alongside David for 13 years, Michael was quick to respond to the news. Penning a moving tribute on social media, he said: "David McCallum made every moment count, in life and on set. Let's raise a jug and celebrate a funny fantastic authentic man. I've only got 3 autographs. Connery, Tony Bennett and McCallum.

© Getty Michael Weatherly worked with David on NCIS for 13 years

"I felt the same way as Steve McQueen in this picture from The Great Escape: Wow! It's David McCallum! No one did it better. We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let's send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest In Peace, David."

Ahead of the NCIS team's tribute, fans have been wondering if Michael will guest star in the episode. He is yet to address the rumors.

MORE: NCIS fans 'not emotionally prepared' as season 21 premiere ends on huge cliffhanger – read recap

READ: NCIS season 21: cast of 2024, when to watch and why none of the original stars are returning

In the meantime, a logline for the instalment has been released. It reads: "As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines."

© CBS Fans have been wondering if Michael will return as a guest star in the special tribute episode

NCIS co-showrunners/executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North have also teased what's to come, explaining: "Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend."

Talking to TV Line, the pair remained tight-lipped about any potential cameos from original cast members, although they stated that "There will also be a very touching and special moment you won't want to miss."

"In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve," the EPs revealed. "And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team."