Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's son Paris looks identical to his James Bond dad in striking new photo

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith are raising their sons Dylan and Paris to become independent thinkers who forge their own creative paths. And coincidentally, they're following in their parents' footsteps.

Both Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, are venturing into the creative arts like Pierce, 70, and Keely, 60. They've both dabbled in acting, modeling, and filmmaking, with the younger Paris in particular taking after his dad.

The 23-year-old is an avid painter and all-around artist, having recently worked on collaborations that have presented his art on footwear and accessories, and even modeling for a Paul and Shark campaign with Pierce.

He announced on social media that he was one of the artists asked to create for Bulgari Studio's collective, and shared the big news on his Instagram with a picture from his eclectic studio.

Paris was surrounded by several of his own paintings, featuring his graphic, abstract, and colorful style not unlike his dad's, and rocked a smolder that would make Pierce's James Bond self proud.

"Got the chance to paint and create as part of Bulgari Studio, celebrating artists and creatives who embody Bulgari's commitment to art and design," he captioned his post, receiving raves from fans and friends.

"Proud of you brother," one commented, with another saying: "Watching art be created is so magical," and a third adding: "Love to see you creating my brother!!"

In a recent interview with Sketch Yourself for Golden Goose, Paris talked about how he made his way into the art world, citing his father as one of his biggest influences.

© Getty Images Both of Pierce and Keely's sons are following in their footsteps

"I've been surrounded by art my entire life," he shared. "Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother, going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

He continued: "My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint. I saw how he would lock-in in the studio for hours and just get lost in there."

© Instagram Paris is an artist just like his dad

Both Paris and Pierce have displayed their art in galleries in the past year, with the Remington Steele star showcasing his paintings in an exhibition for the first time last May in Los Angeles, which was titled "So Many Dreams."

He told Vanity Fair at the exhibition's opening night: "I have been painting since '87 and it's very therapeutic…Painting has helped me find my way in life. Whenever I feel angst, I'll go to the canvas. It brings me comfort and it's just so joyful."

© Getty Images "My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint."

Crediting his wife Keely for kickstarting it all, he continued: "I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, 'Let's try for a show'. She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work."

