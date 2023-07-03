Pierce Brosnan recalls 'moments of doubt' and how wife Keely Shaye lovingly supports him

Pierce Brosnan recently gave his fans a glimpse into the inner machinations of his more creative side with his first solo exhibition at a gallery in Los Angeles.

The actor, 70, opened up to ARTnews about the experience in their latest compilation of some well-known celebrity artists, from the late Donna Summer to Sharon Stone.

Growing up in Southern Ireland, Pierce developed a love for painting at an early age and intended to make a career out of it before he ventured into acting.

"I was this young man with aspirations to do album covers," he told the outlet. "I'd found my passion. For the first time in my life, I was surrounded by artists.

"They only let me draw the straight lines. I'd make cups of tea and water the spider plants. I was so happy."

As his star as an actor began to rise, starting with his breakout role in the series Remington Steele in the early '80s, his love for painting remained, continuing in earnest while off set.

© Getty Images Pierce touched upon his love for painting and his wife's support

His gallery exhibition in LA this May, titled "So Many Dreams," was his first public showcase, championed by the support of his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and their sons Dylan and Paris.

Keely was instrumental in making it all happen, with Pierce revealing previously how she would leave notepads by the phone as he would draw while having conversations to nurture his creativity.

Pierce told the outlet that the experience was quite revealing, saying: "It's a much more insular feeling, to show your work as an artist, as a painter.

© Getty Images He revealed how Keely has been his biggest champion as an artist

"There are always moments of doubt when you expose yourself in that way, but as in life, all roads lead to 'if not now, when?'"

Keely, 59, spoke of her pride in her husband in an interview with Vanity Fair and how excited she was to have his fans see a different side of his, a more artistic side.

"Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it," she said, with Pierce revealing that she was the one who pushed him to launch an exhibition.

© Instagram Pierce and Paris share a love for painting

"Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

Keely and Pierce were co-curators of the gallery, with the James Bond star explaining: "I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, 'Let's try for a show.'

© Instagram The actor showcased his work at a gallery in May

"She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work."