The Daily Lowdown: Beyoncé's country countdown is officially on with Cowboy Carter

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Beyonce officially announcing the title of her upcoming country album: Cowboy Carter, which is said to be the second of a three-part Act following 2022's release, Renaissance.

Not only that, SZA announces a big show in Dublin and Perrie Edwards finally reveals details of her solo material.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Beyonce's country era is almost here. The superstar has revealed the title of her upcoming new album which is out at the end of the month and we cannot wait. The record will officially be titled Cowboy Carter and it's also billed as the second of a reported three-act project from the singer following the 2022 release of her huge album, Renaissance. Beyonce has already released two singles from Cowboy Carter and Dolly Parton even said recently how she's recorded a cover of the iconic song Jolene for the new album. Cowboy Carter will be ours to enjoy on the 29 March.

© Instagram / @beyonce Beyoncé is all about full-bodied hair right now

SZA has announced a massive one-off gig in Dublin this summer as part of her SOS tour. The Kill Bill singer will arrive in the Republic of Ireland following her tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. SZA will be taking to the stage at the Malahide Castle on 3rd July and tickets go on sale on Friday. But fans have noticed that there is a generous gap in her summer schedule over the Glastonbury weekend – further fuelling speculation that the Grammy-winner could be announced as a headline act at the festival taking place in June. It wouldn’t be a total surprise if SZA was a mainstage addition to Glasto, she's had phenomenal success recently and is also billed to headline BST Hyde Park in the summer.

© VALERIE MACON US singer SZA accepts the Best R&B Song award for "'Snooze'

There are just two days until the Eras Tour Taylor's Version is released on streaming platforms and to get fans even more excited, Taylor Swift is previewing four acoustic songs set to feature on the film. With the help of Good Morning America, Taylor is teasing the songs each day before the Eras tour lands on Disney+ on Friday 15 March, and the most recent one to be previewed is Death by a Thousand Cuts – take a listen [clip on tweet]. We cannot wait to hear the others in full.

After what feels like forever, Perrie Edwards is finally set to drop solo material. The former Little Mix star revealed that she will be releasing her debut solo single Forget About Us which is coming soon. There's no concrete date yet but fans can pre-save now. Perrie's new single will feature on her debut album and a lot of the finer details are being kept under wraps for now, but some lucky fans at a listening party got to hear her material which is described as a mixture of pop with R&B influences. What's more, Ed Sheeran and RAYE are listed as songwriters on the album, so it's bound to be good.

© Getty Perrie Edwards attends The BRIT Awards 2019

And Meghan Markle has secured victory in court following her half-sister Samantha filing a lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the case brought against Meghan following the duke and duchess' sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021. Samantha sued her half-sister over comments made by Meghan such as her explaining that she grew up an only child and that Samantha had changed her name back to Markle once Meghan and Prince Harry first became involved. The lawsuit was dismissed by the judge 'with prejudice' meaning Samantha cannot refile the case, stating that Meghan's comments either weren't defamatory or were based on substantially true evidence.