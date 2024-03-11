Oscars 2024 roundup - the biggest winners and our highlight of the night

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're giving you the lowdown of the biggest moments from Hollywood as the 2024 Awards Season came to its finale with the Academy Awards.

Find out who was the top movie of the night, who became first-time Oscar-winners and how Ryan Gosling brought Ken to the stage – plus there's even a celebrity pregnancy reveal.

Listen to the episode in full below…

That's it for Award Season 2024. The Oscars took place in Los Angeles on Sunday and there was one clear winner of the night. Christopher Nolan's epic movie Oppenheimer picked up seven wins across the evening including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Picture. Cillian – a first-time winner and nominee – took to the stage and said he was overwhelmed with the award and also thanked his family. The second winner of the night was Poor Things which won four awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, who collected the second Oscar of her career for her role in the dark comedy.

© ROBYN BECK Irish actor Cillian Murphy looks at his Oscar while posing for photos in the press room

But it wasn't just Cillian who was a first-time winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. The star was the first winner to be announced on the night and was awarded the win by last year's recipient, Jamie Lee Curtis. Da'Vine took to the stage to give an emotional speech about embracing who she is. We think Da'Vine's glittering career is only just getting started.

© MICHAEL TRAN US actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph holds her Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Holdovers" as she attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024

Elsewhere on the winners list, at the age of just 22 years old, Billie Eilish has won her second Oscar. The Bad Guys hitmaker and her songwriting partner and brother Finneas were announced as winners in the Best Original Song category for their song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. The win makes Billie the youngest ever two-time Oscar winner. The pair last won for their James Bond soundtrack, No Time to Die in 2020. Billie and Finneas took to the stage and were seemingly in disbelief that they were crowned winners, with Billie admitting she had imagined the moment happening the night before. Billie and Finneas, who performed the track for the audience during the ceremony, also thanked their songwriting team and everyone behind the Barbie movie.

Speaking of the Barbie film, the most-talked-about moment from the night undoubtedly came from Ken himself. Actor Ryan Gosling stormed the Oscars stage to perform his nominated song, I'm Just Ken, from the Barbie movie and it had everyone on their feet. The star was joined by his fellow Kens as they performed the full routine while Ryan was dressed in head-to-toe pink. The Oscar-nominee even began the song by serenading his Barbie Margot Robbie who couldn’t contain her laughter. This was definitely our highlight of the night.

© Getty Images Canadian actor Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024.

But before the awards got underway, the red carpet proved to be just as exciting and there was even a special reveal. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens took to the carpet at the Dolby Theatre to host special coverage when she revealed her pregnancy. The actress looked sensational in a black fitted gown showing off her growing bump. Vanessa married Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker in December 2023 and this will be their first child. Meanwhile, the A-listers were serving full on glam and incredible fashion inspiration while posing for photographers, click here to see the best-dressed stars, as well as the full list of winners from this year's awards, and more incredible highlights.