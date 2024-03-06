The Daily Lowdown: Drake adds more dates to tour which will feature major surprise guest

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Drake adding more dates to his huge Big As the What? tour which will also feature a surprise appearance from Lil Wayne.

Drake has added more dates to his current Big As the What? Tour and has even announced some special guests. The Canadian rapper has been on tour for a while now, but he'll be taking to the stage in New Jersey for two extra shows on April 5th and 6th, where he'll be joined by his long-term collaborator, Lil Wayne. Live Nation made the announcement and tickets are available from today. Meanwhile, Drake's been on the road since last year and has taken the opportunity to give back to his fans a lot, most recently he offered to pay off a fan's mortgage after they lost their mother, which was more than six figures.

The countdown for Justin Timberlake's upcoming album is well and truly on and the singer has shared more teasers for his new songs. Taking to social media, the Cry Me a River Hitmaker posted a snippet of the song Technicolor which he revealed will be the fifth song on the album. Justin also recently shared the full album tracklist and also seemingly confirmed that his former bandmates NSYNC will appear on a track for a long-awaited collaboration. The hit 90s boyband will join forces on the song Paradise and it comes several months after they reunited for the song Better Place which featured on the latest Trolls movie. Justin's new album will be out on the 15th of March.

Renee Rapp has been performing for her UK fans recently but the singer and Mean Girls actress has now been forced to postpone the final two dates due to the illness. Renee was scheduled to appear at The Brook in Southampton for a matinee and evening performance on Thursday but they have now been moved to later in the year. The star said on Instagram that she has been sick for the majority of the European leg of the tour and that her voice has now completely gone. Renee said she's been advised to rest and recover but said that the shows have been postponed to August which is when she is next scheduled to perform in the UK at the Reading and Leeds festival.

Madonna has been reflecting on her near-death experience during her current tour. The legendary singer addressed her health battles with fans while performing her first show in Los Angeles this week. After pausing the performance, Madonna said that touring is hard for her emotionally because she's putting her heart on her sleeve. The Holiday hitmaker added that she's fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones, but that nothing could stop her. Madonna also said that she awoke from her four-day coma and uttered the word no, which she described as her rejecting death. Meanwhile, Madonna seems to be in much better health and will be performing another few shows at the Kia Forum over the coming days.

And a recent update regarding the Princess of Wales's health has been shared. HELLO! understands that Kate is said to be recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent. Royal author Robert Jobson, who wrote the biography, Catherine, Princess of Wales, told us that from what he hears, the royal is on the road to recovery but does not want to rush things. It comes soon after a spokesperson said on behalf of the Princess that Kate is recuperating and out of work until Easter, adding that Kensington palace would only be sharing updates when something is significant.