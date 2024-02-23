Exclusive: NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon teases major change in season four – and fans will love it

NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon has revealed he might be taking on a completely new role in the fourth season of the CBS spin-off.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jason, who was joined by his wife and co-star Seana Kofoed, shared his hopes of directing an episode in the show's next season.

"I'm going to hopefully direct an episode of next season," revealed Jason, who plays Ernie Malik. "There's talks of that. I shadowed a few directors last season to be able to see the behind-the-scenes stuff. You've got to put in the work and show the production team that you're serious about it."

Seana, who recently wrote, directed and starred in her new movie ClearMind, also said she'd been open to stepping behind the camera to write an episode in the distant future.

When asked if she'd be open to the opportunity, she replied: "I think if it goes long enough.

"Once you put in the work and the effort, maybe way down the road. I would never ask to do it anytime soon, it would be a handful of years from now.

"It's a skill that is not for everyone," continued Seana, who plays Commander Carla Chase. "I love characters talking and dialogue but with a procedural, you really need your tight turns and clues. It's a skill in and of itself for sure."

In the same interview, Jason and Seana also gave an idea of what fans can expect from the latest series, which premiered earlier this month. "Because of the ten-episode order, it's truncated," said Jason.

Teasing the blossoming friendship between Vanessa Lachey and LL Cool J's characters, he continued: "There's definitely an arc for Tennant in what she goes through and her relationship with Sam Hanna," adding that Hanna and Tennant grow closer as she confronts "some personal issues".

"We're still going through the season and seeing what's in store for of the character arcs that we already know about," the actor continued. "Because it's only ten episodes, there's a little wiggle room to explore more of the relationships. Within the crime-solving, you're seeing the dynamic of the characters more than revelations because there's not really any room for that."

Jason also spoke about his character Ernie's relationship with FBI agent Kate Whistler (played by Tori Anderson). "It's so funny because the writers see our relationships in real life and it's the same on-screen," explained the actor. "Tori is so fun, funny and sweet. I feel like my relationship with her is the same on-screen."

