Bridgerton viewers make same complaint about season 3 part 1

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three arrived on Netflix last week and fans have wasted no time binge-watching part one.

While viewers have loved the new episodes, which focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, they weren't too pleased with the cliffhanger ending to episode four.

Warning! Spoilers for Bridgerton season three, part one ahead.

A lot happened in the final episode of season three, part four. After winning over eligible bachelor Lord Debling, Penelope is left heartbroken when Colin ruins their near-engagement at the queen's ball.

After Colin interrupts the pair during a dance, Lord Debling becomes suspicious of their relationship and ends his courtship with Penelope, who leaves the ball in tears. After watching Penelope ride away in a carriage, Colin pursues it and manages to catch up and force his way inside.

© Netflix Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton

Unable to contain his emotions any longer, Colin confesses his feelings for Penelope, who then admits she wants to be "much more than friends". What follows is a very steamy carriage ride back to Bridgerton house, where Colin suggests they both go in.

Holding out his hand, he says: "For God's sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?"

Penelope smiles but the credits roll before viewers hear her response.

© Netflix Part one ended on a major cliffhanger

Taking to social media, fans were left frustrated at Netflix for ending part one with a cliffhanger – as they'll have to wait until June 13 for the final four episodes.

One person penned: "#Bridgerton just leaving us on a crazy cliffhanger like that for a month is criminal," while another added: "I have beef with whoever thought it was a good idea to release half of season 3 of Bridgerton and make us wait another month after the cliffhanger."

A third viewer remarked: "The way @bridgerton. Season 3 Part 1 left us hanging…CRUEL & UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT," while another agreed, adding: "Them splitting Bridgerton into two parts was cruel enough but to end it on THAT?! And I have to wait a MONTH?! That’s so mean."

© Netflix Sam Phillips plays Lord Debling

Despite the somewhat irksome timing of the final scene, fans praised the long-awaited union between Colin and Penelope.

One person questioned: "How do I return to normal after that carriage scene? How do I move on from this?" while another hailed the scene as "beautiful".

Fans of the book have been waiting two seasons to see Colin and Penelope's romance blossom. Their relationship is the focus of Julia Quinn's fourth novel in the Bridgerton series, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

While the first two seasons of the show followed the order of the novel series, with the first focusing on Daphne and the second on Anthony, the third series tells Colin's love story rather than Benedict's.

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton were the focus of season two

On who the focus of season four will be, showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's possible that we will continue to go out of order. I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season three. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down.

"He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."