Bridgerton season three brand new images have landed - and we’re already swooning

Bridgerton has released a host of new photos of season three as a Christmas treat - and we’re already swooning over the new snaps of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton!

The series of new photos gives a glimpse into what the beloved characters will be getting up to in the third instalment of the hugely popular Netflix period drama and includes snaps of the new Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, as well as the return of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as Anthony and Kate, and of course, Polin!

So what can we expect from season three? The synopsis reads: "Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

It concludes: "Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

The popular show recently confirmed that season three would be returning in two parts in May and June 2024. The show’s social account read: "Rejoice in this most thrilling news. BRIDGERTON season 3 shall debut in two parts: part 1 on May 16th and part 2 on June 13th."

Adjoa Andoh opened up to HELLO! about what to expect from season three, saying: "It's very gratifying because we've held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year's panned out and that the season's going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow.

"We're going to have some Colin and Penelope. We’re going to have some Lady Whistledown action. We're going to have some pushing and pulling from Lady Danbury. More intrigue, more romance, more fabulous outfits, locations, and a bit of 'how's your father,' of course," she explained, adding: "If you like the show, you're going to get more of the same with bells on this season."