Al Roker leaves Today co-host open-mouthed as he calls her out for 'yapping'

Al Roker called out his co-star Sheinelle Jones for talking too loudly behind the scenes of Today on Tuesday.

Halfway through the show, the meteorologist emerged from backstage to give his weather report, prompting host Savannah Guthrie to remark: "There he is!"

Hoda Kotb added: "Look who just appeared."

© NBC Al Roker called out his co-star in a hilarious moment on Tuesday's show

Al then explained that he'd been backstage telling Sheinelle to keep quiet as she was "yapping" while the show was on-air. "Well, here's the deal. Sheinelle Jones is back here, yapping and we could hear her the whole time just yapping," said the 69-year-old.

He then gestured the camera operator to follow him backstage, where Sheinelle appeared with her mouth wide open. "Go do your job!" she jokingly told Al, to which he quipped: "I was doing my job trying to keep you quiet!

© NBC Al teased his co-star Sheinelle Jones

"Come on! Trying to do a show here," he added.

It's been a busy couple of days for Al, who travelled to Washington, D.C. on Monday to interview President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to kick off the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Al marked the special moment on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures from his visit to the White House. Alongside photos of the weatherman standing alongside the president and his wife, Al penned in the caption: "One of the great perks of the job is getting to talk to @potus and @flotus for the annual @whitehouse #eastereggroll on the Monday after Easter."

An estimated 40,000 people visited the White House in its largest Egg Roll in history. The annual tradition sees children roll colorful eggs using wooden spoons across the White House's South Lawn.

During the interview, Biden shared how pleased he was to see so many people turn out for the Egg Roll. "It's the largest ever," he said.

"This is their place, and it always makes me feel good to look out there and see average Americans just walking around looking at what's going on because they own it, they own it."

© @alroker/Instagram Al visited Joe Biden at the White House on Easter Monday

Among the guests, which included military and veteran families, was Al, who asked President Biden for his favorite memory from living at the White House.

"Our kids jumping in bed with us - our grandkids, when they're down here," said Biden, who has seven grandchildren. "They're sneaking up and jumping in bed with us. That's my favorite memory. They love it. They love wandering through the halls. There's two floors upstairs, a lot of bedrooms, the private residence and they just love coming down."