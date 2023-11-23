Today host Al Roker is back at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, but the anchor had to say sorry while filming a rather chaotic video ahead of the big event.

The beloved NBC anchor was taking the video for his social media while traveling to the NBC spot on location at the parade when he almost crashed into some performers heading down the streets of Manhattan.

WATCH: Today cast reflect on Al Roker's return to Thanksgiving Day Parade

In the Instagram clip, Al was full of energy as he made his way to his co-stars, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, as he told the camera directly: "How you doing? So, I just finished Uptown, and we are on our way down the parade route, heading towards Herald Square."

The 69-year-old continued: "I'll give you a birds-eye view, here we go," before panning the camera around in the direction he was traveling. However, the vehicle he was in, not driven by Al himself, was forced to honk its horn so as to alert some performers – dressed as clowns – that were in the way.

Ever the gentleman, Al yelled out of the moving car after the people made way: "Sorry, excuse us!" before quipping: "Move away clowns, watch it! Don't want to kill any clowns." Fortunately, the vehicle was moving slowly and the parade performers were sure to move out of the way in time.

Al's fans were loving how his high energy, especially after the anchor had to miss out on the 2022 holiday spectacle – the first parade he missed in 27 years – due to his health issues.

MORE: The Today Show star's unexpected movie roles you forgot about – and how unrecognizable they look!

MORE: Al Roker makes emotional health confession, thanks his family in heartfelt update

One person wrote in the comments section: "It's soooo nice to see you Al!! I know you are bringing joy wherever you go!! We love you!" A second added: "Thinking of last year and how much we missed your excitement for the parade. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving day!"

A third was in disbelief how full of beans the host was: "Al, honestly how do you stay awake and so, so full of energy?? God Bless you..." A fourth agreed: "@alroker you are killing it with the jokes today!! The Macy's Day Parade isn't the same without you hosting - so glad you are back!! Love to see your smiling face!"

© Noam Galai A view of the Tom Turkey float at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023

Al's co-star are also thrilled to have him back reporting on the huge event. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Hoda and Al appeared on the Today Show and reflected how he missed out last year. "The parade was not the same last year without Al," said Hoda earlier this year. Al added: "I feel pretty good… I feel like I'm back to like 100%."

Al Roker with his Today Show colleagues

Al spent over two months away from the NBC morning programme after being hospitalized with blood clots which traveled to his lungs last November. Upon his return in January, Al revealed the true extent of his condition: "I'm blessed to be alive," he told PEOPLE in January 2023.

Now, a year on, Al shared an emotional message with his fans to mark his health milestone. He wrote on Instagram: "It's been a year since I was in the hospital and thanks to @debrobertsabc and family, your thoughts and prayers and the music of @eltonjohn and this song in particular, I am here today. #thankyou."