Kevin Costner breaks his silence on final season of Yellowstone

Kevin Costner is thrilled at the prospect of donning his cowboy hat once more as John Dutton in the final chapter of the much-loved Yellowstone.

The esteemed actor shared his excitement about potentially returning to the dramatic landscapes of the Dutton Ranch for the show's highly-anticipated sixth season, set to grace our screens this November.

"I’d like to be able to do it, but we haven’t been able to," he confided to Entertainment Tonight, revealing his initial hopes for a seven-season tenure.

Now, as the narrative approaches its fifth season, Kevin remains hopeful, saying, "Maybe this will circle back to me."

Kevin Costner sits in a chair as John Dutton in Yellowstone scene

Kevin, a doting father of seven, has been dreaming up his ideal conclusion for John's tumultuous journey.

"He needs to be proactive in what happens, and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," he mused, adding a layer of intrigue to his character's fate. Yet, he acknowledges that the final decision rests with the creative genius behind the series, Taylor Sheridan.

© Danno Nell/Paramount/Kobal/REX/S Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

"That's Taylor's thing," he remarked, revealing he has shared his visions with Taylor but ultimately, "we just have to see."

Amid rumors of his departure from the franchise last year, Kevin's return to the fold has been eagerly discussed.

Reports from Puck suggest the two-time Oscar winner is not only open to a cameo but possibly more, aiming to delight the Yellowstone fanbase longing for more of John Dutton's compelling story.

"Kevin Costner has been telling people he’s planning to return," shared Matthew Belloni of Puck News, though challenges remain in reconciling Kevin's aspirations with Taylor's vision for the series' conclusion.

© Paramount Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in Yellowstone

As the show prepares to bid farewell with its current fifth season, the anticipation builds for the final episodes.

Ian Bohen, who has been part of the Yellowstone family since its inception, shared insights into the production timeline, hinting at a possible start in late spring or early summer.

"We will go back, rumor has it in May," Ian revealed at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, setting the stage for a November premiere.

© Instagram Kevin Costner is rumoured to be too busy to film Yellowstone

Reflecting on the journey, Ian described the upcoming conclusion as the "end of an era." Despite the occasional off-screen turbulence, the cast's commitment to their roles and the story remains unwavering.

"The most important thing...is the story of what this show is about," Ian emphasized, looking forward to a beautiful finish that honors the characters and their shared experiences.

Amidst speculation, Paramount remains optimistic about the series' return this November, while discussions continue about a sequel series possibly starring Matthew McConaughey, ensuring the legacy of Yellowstone and its depiction of family, power, and the American frontier continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

