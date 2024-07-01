The Bear star Abby Elliott has a famous father – and you'll definitely recognize him

Abby Elliott is back in The Bear. Returning for season three, the actress reprises her role as Sugar Berzatto, Carmy's straight-talking sister.

No stranger to the world of entertainment, the 37-year-old hails from a long line of performers. Her grandfather, Bob Elliot, was a beloved radio comedian, while her father is Schitt's Creek star Chris Elliott.

Chris, 64, has established a prestigious career with roles in There's Something About Mary, Scary Movie 2, Saturday Night Live, Eagleheart and more. Through his marriage to Paula Niedert – a former talent coordinator on Late Night with David Letterman – the actor welcomed his two daughters. Abby was born in 1987, followed by Bridey in 1990.

© Getty Abby Elliott is the daughter of Schitt's Creek star Chris Elliott

Like Abby, Bridey is an actress and has appeared in episodes of Silicon Valley, Mosaic, Corporate and This Close. In 2018, the entire Elliott family – Abby, Bridey, Chris and Paula – co-starred in the comedy-drama film, Clara's Ghost. They even shot it at the family's home.

© Getty Abby with her family at the Clara's Ghost premiere

Abby is incredibly close to both of her parents as well as her sister, and she's even said that she'd love to have her dad appear on The Bear someday. "I would love for my dad to be in it in some capacity," she told People. "That would be really, really fun.

"I don't know who he would play. Maybe a disgruntled customer," she added. "Or someone in the family."

When Abby tied the knot with television writer Bill Kennedy in 2016, Chris and Paula couldn't have been more supportive and offered to host her wedding reception at their home in New England. "My dad is helping a lot actually," the star raved to People.

"He's been very involved, it's really sweet … he's been very involved in the catering process. A lot of food things that he wanted."

Abby has shared some photos from her big day over the years, and in 2019 penned a sweet caption beneath a photo of Chris walking her down the aisle. "Happy Birthday Pops. Love you so in this photo, we're laughing about the three strangers who were outside the church yelling at us that we look great. It was unsettling!!!!!" she wrote.

The year before, Abby shared another heartfelt post. "Happy Birthday Dad! I feel so lucky to be your daughter," she began. "I like this picture because it wasn't a holiday or birthday…just an ordinary day where we're smiling."