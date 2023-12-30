Kevin Costner channels John Dutton on Aspen outing amid Yellowstone drama

It's hard to know where Kevin Costner starts and John Dutton ends! Pictured in Aspen, Colorado on Friday, December 29, the 68-year-old channelled his Yellowstone counterpart, donning a black Stetson and suede cowboy boots. Joined by an entourage, the star appeared in good spirits.

Absent from the group, however, was Kevin's rumored girlfriend and singer, Jewel. Following his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner, the father-of-seven was linked to the blonde beauty this month, after TMZ obtained photos of them on Richard Branson's Necker Island.

Kevin has yet to comment on the romance rumors, and there's also another elephant in the room – his future on Yellowstone.

After starring in the hit neo-western drama for five years, Kevin's role on the show has been called into question, following reports of a clash with series creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Keen to get to work on Horizon – the upcoming Western epic that he's co-writing, directing and starring in – Kevin had requested to work fewer days on Yellowstone, which frustrated producers, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Breaking his silence on the matter in June, Taylor, 53, told the publication: "My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, 'We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],' which we did."

"My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn't altered," Taylor explained. "I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

"He took a lot of this on the chin and I don't know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it's a good one."

Understandably, Taylor admitted that he was "disappointed" by Kevin's decision to exit the show, however, he reassured fans that the character of John Dutton will get closure.

As for Kevin's side of things, during his divorce proceedings, the star spoke of "creative" problems behind the scenes.

According to reporters present at the trial, Kevin said: "There were issues about creative. I tried to break the logjam. They walked away." He added that he would "probably go to court" over the matter.

Filmed on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, the cast of Yellowstone is expected to return to set in 2024, but whether Kevin will join them remains a mystery. According to Deadline, it "may be possible" for him to return for the remaining episodes, however, fans have yet to receive confirmation either way.