The Marlow Murder Club's future revealed in update on Death in Paradise creator's new show

It's good news for fans of The Marlow Murder Club as the crime drama is returning for a second series.

The thriller, which comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, premiered in March with two 90-minute episodes adapted from the first book of Robert's novel series.

The second season will feature six hour-long episodes, with three murder mysteries split into two parts each. While the first story is adapted from Robert's second novel in the book series, the second and third stories will be penned by writers Lucia Haynes (Annika) and Julia Gilbert (Ridley), respectively.

Samantha Bond, Cara Horgan and Jo Martin will reprise their roles as crime-solving trio Judith, Becks and Suzie, while Natalie Dew will also be back as DCI Tanika Malik.

© UKTV / Robbie Gray Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club

In the new episodes, life in Marlow has just about returned to normal following season one's triple murder. But it's not long before retired archaeologist Judith, Vicar's wife, Becks, and dog-walker, Suzie, are called back into action when a string of unsettling crimes befall the town's residents.

© PBS The show has been renewed for series two

"From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio," continues the synopsis.

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in her official investigations."

© PBS The series comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood

Filming for season two begins this summer, with the new episodes set to land on U&DRAMA and U - the re-branded UKTV Play - next year.

Drama channel director Emma Ayech said in a statement: "The Marlow Murder Club was our first original commission to air on Drama and has proven to be a huge hit for the channel.

© PBS Natalie Dew will reprise her role as DS Tanika Malik

"The intricate storylines and compelling characters have resonated with our audience, and it’s great news that we can share more of that in series two, which promises more murders, suspense, and clever sleuthing!"

The Marlow Murder Club series one is available on UKTV Play.