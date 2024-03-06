The Marlow Murder Club: Death in Paradise creator's new series stars Downton Abbey and Doctor Who actors

The Marlow Murder Club hails from the mind of Death in Paradise creator, Robert Thorogood. Based on his bestselling novel, the popular whodunnit has been adapted into a two-part series, and it's set to premiere on Wednesday 6 March on Drama and UKTV Play.

Full of twists and turns, The Marlow Murder Club follows retired archaeologist Judith Potts (played by Samantha Bond). Living alone in an old mansion, Judith's life is turned upside down after she hears a gunshot from her neighbour's garden, and becomes convinced that a murder has occurred.

With the police offering little to no help, Judith starts an investigation of her own, turning to local dog walker Suzie (Jo Martin) vicar's wife Becks (Cara Horgan) and DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) for backup. Intrigued? Ahead of the show's premiere, we're introducing the star-studded cast. Here's where you may have seen them before…

Meet the cast of The Marlow Murder Club

Samantha Bond

© PBS Samantha Bond as Judith Potts

Taking on the lead role, Samantha Bond plays protagonist Judith Potts. Famed for her portrayal of Miss Moneypenny in four James Bond films from the Pierce Brosnan era, fans may have spotted Samantha in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

Among her other notable roles, Samantha has also starred as Auntie Angela in Outnumbered (2007-2014), Lady Rosamund Painswick in Downton Abbey (2010-15), and Joanne Henderson in Death in Paradise (2020).

Jo Martin

© PBS Jo Martin (left) as Suzie Harris

Jo Martin joins the cast as a local dog walker and empty nester, Suzie Harris.

In recent years, the British actress has landed roles in Back to Life (2019-21), Doctor Who (2020-22), The Flatshare (2022) and Dreaming Whilst Black (2023).

Cara Horgan

© PBS Cara Horgan (middle) as Becks Starling

Cara Horgan joins the cast as Becks Starling.

Boasting an impressive list of credits, Cara has appeared in episodes of Peep Show (2007), Silent Witness (2007), Midsomer Murders (2016), Traitors (2019) and more recently, Netflix's The Sandman (2021). She also has a background in theatre, treading the boards in productions of Hedda, A Streetcar Named Desire and Cellmates.

Natalie Dew

© PBS Natalie Dew as DS Tanika Malik

Natalie Dew portrays DS Tanika Malik.

A former child actress, Natalie began her career with a role in the CBBC comedy-drama Monster TV (1999), before making her film debut in Kiss of Life (2003).

Over the years you may have spotted her in episodes of Gavin & Stacey (2009), The Great (2020), Roadkill (2020) and Bodies (2023). Natalie currently stars as Emily Verma, in the British sitcom, Sandylands.

Mark Frost

Mark Frost is credited as Danny Curtis.

Recognised for his portrayal of Steve Rawlings in Doctors (2000-2001), he's also appeared in Holby City (2003), Silent Witness (2003), Midsomer Murders (2004), Poldark (2015-17), and Coronation Street (2019-21).

Among his latest projects, Mark joined the cast of Sherwood in 2022 and Unforgotten in 2023.

Daniel Lapaine

© Getty Daniel Lapaine plays Elliot Howard

Daniel Lapaine will play Elliot Howard.

The Australian stage, film and television actor shot to prominence after starring as South African swimmer David Van Arkle in Muriel's Wedding (1994).

He is also known for Zero Dark Thirty (2012), The Durrells (2017), A Spy Among Friends (2022) and McDonald & Dodds (2024).