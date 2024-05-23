Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin comments after she is accused of trying to 'ruin' Giovanni Pernice's career

Amanda Abbington’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin has replied to a fan who accused her of trying to ruin Giovanni Pernice’s career on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former escapologist shared an inspirational post on Instagram that read: “We don't control what happens to us… but we do control how we feel about it…. Every single moment that we live adds depth and weight to our identity… The good… and the bad… it is literally impossible to become an adult and not experience at least a few terrible circumstances… the real test of character is how we react to them.”

Replying to the post on Instagram, one person wrote: “Can you tell Amanda that thinking someone is 'abrasive' doesn't mean you set out to ruin their career? I know you found it uncomfortable watching them both together, perhaps even jealousy, but that's not his problem, that's yours.”

He replied politely, writing: “Hi lovely thanks for this. I wish you well.”

Jonathan’s comment comes shortly after it was reported that the BBC was launching an investigation into Giovanni’s teaching methods after Amanda and other former partners came forward to complain about him. It has also been reported that Amanda has requested footage of their rehearsals for evidence.

In an Instagram post, the dancing pro has defended himself, writing: “To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

Giovanni Pernice's statement regarding allegations

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Amanda was partnered with Giovanni during the 2023 series but quit the show for “personal reasons” in October. She later told the Sun on Sunday: “I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.”

Amanda isn’t the only former dance partner to have an issue with Giovanni’s teaching methods, as Laura Whitmore has been vocal about her own experiences after being partnered with him in 2016.

© Giovanni Pernice/Instagram Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice backstage on Strictly

Writing for the Huff Post, she said: “I was placed with a dance partner I was extremely uncomfortable with – and in the end I felt broken. I cried every day. And I really was broken, both mentally and physically, by the end.

“To the outside world I tried to suck it up and smile, and I did that to the best of my ability, but it affected me deeply. My friends and family knew that I was struggling. And they were there for me. The media, however, saw me as blonde bait in a sequinned dress.”