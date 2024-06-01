New Bridgerton photo has fans excited for Season 3 Part 2

We're all holding our breath for the next four episodes in Colin and Penelope's love story on the show of the summer, Bridgerton. In an effort to keep fans on their toes, Netflix are releasing regular teasers, sharing behind-the-scenes content and more shots of this season's leading couple. Warning – spoilers ahead!

© Instagram This season's leading lord and lady are the talk of the ton

The regal photograph showed stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton glammed up, posed as if they were indeed a 19th century couple. Nicola, 37, wore a shimmering silver dress, floor-length and finished off with a large black bow. She accessorised the look with her signature chunky gold hoops and a simple make up look.

Luke, 31, who smoulders this season as a new-and-improved Colin Bridgerton back from his travels, looked smart in a red and black chequered jacket. The photo was mysteriously captioned: "An unstoppable force, to be sure..."

One Instagram user commented: "The wait is getting unbearable now", while another wrote: "Why can't you release it now? Please make haste." Part 2 is due to premiere on 13 June, so there's not long to wait.

WATCH: Bridgerton series 3’s dramatic hot air balloon scene

Fans have plenty of questions about what will happen next after *that* carriage scene and Colin's breathless proposal. Since the third Bridgerton brother has no idea his fiancée is none other than Lady Whistledown (who Colin has sworn to uncover and expose to society) many Bridgerton lovers are wondering exactly how these next four episodes will unfold.

© Netflix This season's romance has some sizzling tension

Many expressed disappointment when Penelope's budding relationship with the quiet and handsome Lord Debling came to an end.

Sam Phillips, who plays Lord Debling, opened up to HELLO! about his role, saying: “He's a complex character. He's introverted and likes to watch from the peripherals of society and I think that makes him quite interesting because he's not honking after a lot of attention. He's just standing and looking from the outside – that was quite juicy to play."

© Netflix The duo experienced a sweet friendship that could have blossomed

While it might not be love between Lord Debling and Penelope, there's certainly enough chemistry between the anonymous gossip writer and her long-time friend, Colin, which won't be smooth sailing.

More drama is certainly set to occur: Eloise and Penelope's friendship looks like it will come under yet more strain after the engagement, and we will be curious to see Francesca's budding relationship progress with fellow music lover and introvert Lord John Stirling.