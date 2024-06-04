Bridgerton: What will happen in season 3 part 2?

Some people just can’t wait sometimes, and that’s okay. You know what, Netflix should have thought about people running ahead to read up on Bridgerton spoilers when they announced that they were splitting season three - AND leaving us on a major cliffhanger!

So if you just want to know what happens next, don’t worry, we’ve read the books and we’ve got you covered. According to the Julia Quinn novel, Romancing Mr Bridgerton, here’s what will probably go down in season 3…

Colin will find out about Penelope’s secret identity

It is almost inevitable that Colin will have to find out about Penelope before season three is over and done with. Eloise knows her secret and, if the new trailer is anything to go by, it looks like she is putting some pressure on Penelope to come clean to Colin.

Although the book paces things a little differently, Colin does indeed find out that Pen is Lady Whistledown, and isn’t best pleased. However, unlike the TV show, book Colin isn’t as against Whistledown for the content of her writings as the TV show version, so we imagine he’s going to be pretty annoyed!

Colin will be jealous of Penelope

Since Colin is a keen writer, in the books he is more jealous about Penelope’s huge success as a writer when discovering her true identity than the fact that she has been writing gossip about the Ton.

Cressida will claim to be Lady Whistledown

In the book, Cressida claims that she is Lady Whistledown after Lady Danbury - not the Queen - offers up reward money. In the novel, Cressida is already a widowed woman, and wants the prize money to pay her late husband’s debts. In the TV show, she wants the money to avoid being wedded to an old man, so we can hardly blame her, but we doubt Penelope will feel quite as magnanimous.

Lady Danbury will suspect Penelope’s true identity

In the book, Penelope and Lady Danbury develop a bit of a rapport, with Danbury having a twinkle in her eye about there being more to Penelope behind the shy girl exterior. As such, we hope that Lady Danbury is the one to spot that there is more to Pen than what meets the eye in season 3 part 2.

Colin will become a great writer

As touched upon in part one, Colin has a flair for writing as revealed by his journals (which Penelope gives a sneak peek). After being encouraged by Penelope, who helps edit his journals, he goes on to become a celebrated writer - giving his purpose as the third son of the Bridgerton family.

Eloise and Penelope will make up

In the book, Eloise and Penelope haven’t fallen out the way that they have in the TV show, but they do butt heads when Eloise is secretly sad that Pen gets engaged to Colin, after hoping that they would become spinsters together. She quickly confesses this to Penelope and the pair are stronger than ever - so we hope a similar moment takes place in part two - we hate it when they fight!

Cressida will try to blackmail Penelope

After being found out as not really being Lady Whistledown, Cressida realises that it has been Penelope all along, and blackmails her for ten thousand pounds to keep her silence. Penelope is terrified at being outed as the secret columnist, and goes to Colin for advice.

The ton will find out about Penelope

Having long known that Penelope is Whistledown at this point, Colin comes up with a plan to save her from blackmail… just telling the Ton about her true identity themselves. The pair happily announce it, and everyone is very impressed (with Lady Danbury at the forefront of the applause). Penelope is congratulated for being able to fool everyone - leading Colin and Penelope to live happily ever after.