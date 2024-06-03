Bridgerton season 3 part 2's trailer teases very risque scenes - and Lady Whistledown reveal

Bridgerton’s season three part two trailer has finally landed and is giving fans everything that they could want from the Netflix show. Gossip, drama, glorious costumes and yes - a very risque scene or two!

Set to air on 13 June, just a few short weeks after part one landed on Netflix on 16 May, season three will pick up where the storyline left off, with Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington newly engaged. For those who need reminding, check out the plot synopsis below…

“Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

The new trailer teased a very raunchy scene between Colin and Penelope as they celebrate engaged life, as well as drama between Eloise and Penelope, and Eloise demands that Penelope reveals her true identity to Colin. One scene also shows Penelope and Colin at odds with one another, with Pen telling him: “Colin, I can take care of myself,” to which he replies: “Then what good am I to you?!” Intriguing! The footage also revealed Benedict Bridgerton looking crestfallen when his new lover, Lady Tilley Arnold, arrives at a soiree with another man.

Fans were loving the trailer, with one writing: “This is the BEST trailer to date. IM SWEATING BUCKETS.” Another person added: “ I KNEW IT. Tilley either got engaged to someone or lied to Benedict about being a widow, essentially leading him on. Her character is just used as a plot device to introduce his love interest.”

A third joked: “Colin's brothers surprised that he's getting married so quickly when they themselves have only glanced at their future brides for 2 seconds and immediately proposed is so funny to me.”

When is season 3 part 2 coming out?

Bridgerton’s part two will be released on 13 June 2024 and will consist of four episodes, making season three an eight-part series in total, the same as seasons one and two.