BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst welcomes third baby - see sweet photo

Congratulations are in order as BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has welcomed the arrival of her third child, a baby girl.

The announcement was made on the BBC morning show, with Sally Nugent telling viewers: "She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," before Jon added that the baby's name is a "work in progress."

"The great news is they're all doing well after what Nina said was brilliant care from the team at St. Mary's in Manchester," he said, adding: "Isn't she gorgeous?"

© BBC Breakfast Nina has welcomed her third child, a baby girl

The journalist, 42, is also a doting mum to two boys, who she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.

On 21 June, Nina bid farewell to her BBC Breakfast colleagues ahead of the imminent arrival of her baby. Taking to social media, the presenter shared a heartfelt post as she signed off for her maternity leave. "TTFN [Ta ta for now] to the best job @bbcbreakfast," she wrote. "Did I manage to use my last shift to shoehorn in one last plea for us all to do better with #dementia awareness? Course I did. ((Waving to absolutely nobody here btw. Who does she think she is?))"

READ MORE: Everything BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has said about parenting

Nina announced her third pregnancy back in March in an Instagram post where she marked Mother's Day. Posting a series of snaps documenting her pregnancy, including one of Nina cradling her growing bump, the doting mum shared her experience so far in a candid statement that read: "I'd like to say 'you got this Mama!' But maybe you haven't. I dunno. It's hard, isn't it?

© Instagram BBC Breakfast star Nina confirmed her pregnancy back in March

"That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

She continued: "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

© Instagram The TV presenter is also a doting mum to two sons

The mum-of-three became a BBC Breakfast staple in recent months but has been a part of the team since 2018 when she joined as the programme's Business Presenter.