GMA's new host revealed - meet latest member of ABC family

It has been an exciting week for GMA as they introduced a new member of their team.

Following a summer of shakeups for the ABC family including Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, the network have revealed they're welcoming Dr. Darien Sutton onboard.

The dashing TV doctor posted a lengthy post on Instagram, and shared his excitement at the role, with Good Morning America reposting his message.

WATCH: GMA stars as you have never seen them before in backstage photos

"I am excited to announce that today I will be formally joining #ABCNEWS as a Medical Correspondent reporting across all programs and platforms," Darien wrote. "Health education and science communication is my passion and I am honored to join the best medical unit in the business! Lead by our executive producer, Eric Strauss ericmstrauss , and our incomparable Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr Jennifer Ashton @drjashton."

The 35-year-old medical specialist will give his expertise alongside the GMA3 host on many more of the ABC shows.

© Getty Images Dr Darien Sutton

Darien continued to share his gratitude over the opportunity and penned: "I started my career at ABC as an intern (remember when I was making #BusStopMed stories). Since this time I’ve not only gained mentorship and guidance from incredible leaders and producers like @albertoorso and @catmac29 but I’ve also gained true friends."

Darien thanked his family for their support too and wrote: "I could not be here without the support of those closest to me. My mother and father, Sheila Sutton and Harold Ramsey, who taught me to “keep asking why.” My twin brother, Dr. Desmond Sutton @desmondsuttonmd who always finds a way to encourage me when I need it.

© Fred Lee Darien will join the rest of the GMA and ABC crew including Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan

"My entire family cheering loud enough for me to hear through the TV screen. And the most important person in my life, my partner, Phillip @pfpicardi - I love you."A special thank you to @briarbrad and my #WME fam."

He concluded: "This position will bring me back home and I will based in Brooklyn, NY!! I’m looking forward to the future."

Darien has already worked with the crew before

His message was met with a ton of love from viewers and fans who commented: "Congrats Dr. Very well deserved. I always enjoy listening to you along with Dr Jen," and, "Yay! This is wonderful news! Congratulations."

The news comes at an exciting time for the GMA team who are eagerly awaiting Robin Roberts' wedding this weekend.

© Instagram/GMA Robin and Amber are getting married this weekend

She stepped away from hosting duties last week to prepare for her nuptials to her longtime partner, Amber Laign. The couple are expected to tie the knot on Saturday with many of her Good Morning America co-stars witnessing their special day.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.